Tupelo man and former Ole Miss baseball player constructs his own backyard ice rink

Jan. 20—Up north and north of the border, building and skating on an outdoor rink is a beloved winter tradition — so much so that the National Hockey League tries to recreate that nostalgic feeling of playing on a local frozen pond with friends every season with a few outdoor games.

Skating on his own outdoor rink was something Tupelo native and former Ole Miss baseball player John Gatlin had always wanted to do, but opportunities to do so in Northeast Mississippi are few and far between. Until this year, at least.

Gatlin made the most of this week's frigid temperatures by constructing and skating on a backyard rink. His wife Claire posted a video of him gliding around the sheet of ice, towing his 3-year-old son around and shooting on a net, complete with an Ole Miss hockey jersey.

"These opportunities aren't common in north Mississippi, and when I saw the forecast, I thought this may be my only chance," Gatlin said. "Growing up, I always had these dreams of doing it."

"I would attempt to find small, low-land areas where I was if it was going to get cold that night and fill them with water and freeze them in hopes that for some reason it would be big enough to put on skates. Obviously, that would never work. That was all kind of childish thoughts that turned into a reality, I guess, now that I actually have the wherewithal to properly do it and get resources and make it happen."

Gatlin's baseball career included a walk-off base hit to keep the Rebels alive in the 2014 College World Series, but hockey once played a large role in his life. Gatlin played peewee hockey until the demise of the Tupelo T-Rex also brought the end of the youth hockey leagues in town. Gatlin ended up sticking with baseball.

He had a short stint in the Houston Astros' farm system, but once his baseball career ended, he returned to school. Gatlin went back to school at Ole Miss and decided he was going to try to join the school's club hockey team.

"I ended up making it," Gatlin said. "I was terrible at first, but I picked it up. It took me about a year to get back up to speed, I guess."

With the nearest rink in Olive Branch, hockey's not very convenient for Gatlin anymore. But when this week's weather gave him the opportunity to make his own sheet of ice, he did some research on YouTube. After a trip to Lowe's and plenty of trials and tribulations trying to set it up, he finally had his own backyard rink.

"Literally went to Lowe's and bought a massive tarp and large amounts of PVC pipe to kind of create this rink frame structure for it to lay the tarp over the top of," Gatlin said. "Started filling that thing up with water, and it took way longer than I expected, but it was really awesome and worth all of it. It's been really cool."

Gatlin even came up with his own improvised Zamboni.

"In my head, I'm thinking, well, I don't understand why I can't just get a hot, wet beach towel and drag it around on this thing," Gatlin said. "Then I got a little more creative and said, I bet I can attach a rope to a cooler, fill it up with hot water, lay it on top of the beach towel and undo the plug in the bottom of the cooler and just kind of drag it around and let it slowly dissipate or evenly distribute the hot water on the towel and eventually on the ice."

Gatlin's not sure how long his backyard setup will last. He was concerned Thursday afternoon when temperatures were above freezing, but he was hoping it would still be skateable this weekend with some maintenance. Hockey comes and goes for Gatlin, but it will always be there in a way.

"I was on the team at Ole Miss, which would have been 2018 or so, but prior to that it had been like 15 years," Gatlin said. "I went from like a childhood, play hockey era, took a 15-year time off, played for two years and then another six years or so off."

brendan.farrell@djournal.com