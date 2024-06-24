Tupelo’s Hill commits to Mississippi State

Tupelo running back J.J. Hill announced on Monday that he has committed to Mississippi State.

Hill chose to stay in the state of Mississippi and head to Starkville over offers from Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn and more, according to 247Sports. The Tupelo junior is a three-star prospect and is also the No. 9 2026 prospect in the state, according to 247Sports’ composite score.

Hill enjoyed a breakout sophomore year, leading the Golden Wave with 891 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground while splitting carries with Qua Middlebrooks. He also caught nine passes for 116 yards. Hill saw some time on the field during his freshman year as well, running for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

With Middlebrooks’ graduation, Hill will likely see an even bigger role in Tupelo’s offense this season. The Golden Wave are set to kick off their season on Aug. 30 at home against Whitehaven.