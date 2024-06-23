Tupelo high school baseball stadium renovation underway

Work to create friendlier confines for Tupelo baseball fans and their guests is proceeding, as preparatory demolition and initial dirt work for the $2.5 million project has begun. The playing surface itself won’t require any attention from the project, but quite a number of improvements are in the works for nearly every element of the fan experience.

The work is in the hands of the Tupelo firm M&N Construction. The targeted completion date for all work is Dec. 16.

“From a company standpoint, we’re really honored and blessed to be able to do this project,” said company founder Nic Nichols. “We really enjoy doing projects in and for the city, and we’re especially proud to be doing this one.”

Both he and Jamie Ewing, who is the company’s project manager on the job, are Tupelo High School alumni. The pride they take in doing the work for their alma mater is evident.

The historic field, located at what is now Tupelo Middle School, holds a great deal of nostalgia. That, combined with its proximity to the program’s indoor training facility and the fact the playing surface is well engineered to dispose of rainwater, led to the baseball program upgrades being done at the present location, as opposed to the entire facility being relocated to the current high school site on Cliff Gookin Boulevard.

Work now underway is geared specifically toward improving the fan experience and gameday atmosphere. Areas of focus include:

• Improved parking facilities

The parking lot surface is being dug out and will be reengineered from scratch. There will be curved lines of parking, traffic islands for vehicle flow and landscaping for aesthetics. The work will likely result in more parking being available rather than less, because the previously-seen haphazard nature of the parking itself will be brought under control. The steep entry and exit access from the lot onto Industrial Road will be closed entirely, allowing for more parking in that area, not to mention better safety for drivers as they arrive and depart.

• Decreased grade for gentler access to all levels of the stadium

The steep plunge of narrow stairs giving access to the bottom level and to visiting grandstands will be replaced by both ramps and wider stairs, all of which will enjoy a gentler slope. The steep grade of the hill itself is being cut to allow for a much more accessible and enjoyable facility overall.

• Vast improvement to the three distinct levels for viewing

The deck surrounding the concession stand area will be significantly expanded. As the situation was prior to demolition, fans standing on the deck impeded the flow of customers to the concession stand and vice versa. The expanded deck will be a much more comfortable area for watching the game and interacting with other fans.

The grandstands will be improved and chair back seats added to the center aisle. To the third base side, a grassed berm will be available for open seating. The bottom level will be made more accessible and improved as well. All of this will be aided by the decreased slope of the hill.

• Video board to replace scoreboard

A video board measuring 7 feet by 25 feet will replace the scoreboard in its current position in the left power alley. It will allow for far more information to be displayed, including continuous batting orders, pitch counts, unlimited statistics and display advertising from the program’s supporters.

• New outfield wall

ChampionWall Athletic Fencing is creating a synthetic wall that will replace the outfield wall. It will be eight feet high with a golden cap, plus a 16-foot-tall hitter’s background in center field.

• Improved safety netting and net support system

Foul ball netting will be much taller, which should result in far fewer balls finding their way into traffic on Industrial Road. The netting will also be supported by a cabling system similar to that found at Dudy Noble Field at Mississippi State. The resulting combination makes for a fan view not interrupted by poles at regular intervals.

• Improved and expanded press box

Tupelo High School streams its baseball games online with a live video production that includes two broadcasters, four or more cameras and a team of volunteers who make it all work. The games are routinely watched by viewers in more than 35 states, and the production is an irreplaceable vehicle for sponsorship income for the baseball booster club. That operation, along with members of the media from the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and other outlets, plus scoreboard operators, public address announcers and others routinely use the space at every game. An improved area for these people to work will make a big difference in the overall public appearance of the program.

“All of this will make a big difference for the fan experience,” said Brent Farrar, president of the THS baseball booster club. “Just being able to navigate into and through the whole facility so much better will be a great improvement. Plus, from an aesthetic standpoint, this will really tie everything together well and bring everything up to date from a branding standpoint.”

“I love these upgrades we’re getting,” said Larry Harmon, an honored former coach who led Tupelo’s baseball program to exceptionally high standards for many years. “Tupelo baseball has been a top-notch program for years, and it’s nice now to have a facility that reflects that. Coaching here is the greatest job in Mississippi. You have the support of fans and a school system that will give you anything you need for success. That may seem like a situation with a lot of pressure, but it’s really an opportunity.”

Scott Gann, who was recently promoted to head the program, agrees.

“The community support here is amazing,” he said. “These improvements will bring more people to the seats, and that really fuels the players. The kids and the program really deserve it.”