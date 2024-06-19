Tupelo boys keeping busy this summer

NETTLETON – Tupelo’s basketball team fell well short of its standard last season, and there were good reasons for that.

Nearly all of the Golden Wave’s production had graduated. While they picked up a pair of transfers from Saltillo in forward Demetrius Duffy and point guard Tre Terrell, the chemistry was hard to come by. Tupelo went 9-15 and missed the Class 7A playoffs.

Head coach Robert Green saw measurable progress during the season, and he’s been building on that by scheduling as many summer league games as possible.

“Last year was the first year all playing together, and it was something new,” said Duffy, who averaged 14.5 points and 8.7 rebounds as a junior. “During that season, we learned how to play with each other a little bit more. This summer we’ve been doing good.”

Duffy recorded eight points and four boards in a 42-36 win over rival Saltillo on Tuesday. It was more intense than a normal summer game, and that’s been the norm for the Golden Wave this month.

“We played Columbus (Monday), and it was the same knock-down, drag-out (kind of game),” Green said. “Olive Branch is coming up Thursday, New Hope is coming up Thursday. We want to play against the best teams that we can, especially the local teams that are good.”

Besides Duffy and Terrell, fellow seniors Jamarion Jones and Jordan Judd bring experience to the table. Green will also rely heavily on juniors Janarius Fields and Jeremiah McGlaun.

The pieces around the 6-foot-6 Duffy should be more complementary next season.

“They were good last year, it’s just they understand what to expect now,” Green said. “That’s the difference when you play JV. When you step up into a Madison Central, a Clinton, a Germantown and Starkville, full speed ahead, it’s a lot different.”