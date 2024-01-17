Tunisia vs Mali: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Revenge will be on Mali's mind when they face a Tunisia team up against it at the Africa Cup of Nations this weekend.

Group E has swung against the Eagles of Carthage after only one matchday, which saw them beaten by minnows Namibia while Mali got the better of South Africa.

A win will therefore secure Les Aigles' place in the last-16 while also earning them some closure for a tight defeat to Tunisia in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup.

With the quartet of third-placed teams guaranteed a spot in the knockouts, defeat will not send the north Africans home but will leave their hopes of ending a 20-year wait for a second AFCON crown hanging by a thread.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tunisia vs Mali is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The match will take place at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

Tunisia are in desperate need of a win (REUTERS)

Where to watch Tunisia vs Mali

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Tunisia vs Mali team news

The north Africans lost veteran striker Taha Yassine Khenissi to injury early on in their defeat to Namibia, leaving them sweating over his fitness for this game.

While they bossed possession in Korhogo, a lack of chances created could lead to Naim Sliti or Bassem Srarfi being given a chance in the starting XI.

Reports out of Africa that Mali duo Moussa Diarra and Yves Bissouma, of Premier League club Tottenham, have been suffering from malaria remain unconfirmed.

Wolves man Boubacar Traore will be pushing for a start but coach Eric Chelle may favour naming an unchanged team.

Tunisia vs Mali prediction

Unbeaten in eight games, Mali know another good result here will highlight them as possible contenders to go all the way at AFCON.

Mali to win, 1-0.

Mali beat South Africa to open their campaign (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

A narrow 1-0 aggregate victory saw the Eagles of Carthage qualify for the 2022 World Cup in a play-off win over Mali.

Tunisia wins: 7

Mali wins: 5

Draws: 2

Tunisia vs Mali match odds

Tunisia: 13/8

Mali: 7/4

Draw: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).