Tune in: Stewart-Haas Racing special announcement live stream

Stewart-Haas Racing has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET, and NASCAR.com will live stream the event.

TUNE IN: Livestream of the announcement

This afternoon’s conference will include a major announcement from the championship organization, with Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers and Greg Zipadelli expected to be on hand. You can view the stream on NASCAR.com using the above link.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: 10 races to go before playoffs — what do we know?

SHR, co-owned by the three-time champion Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas, currently fields four full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series. Stewart himself brought home the organization’s first title in 2011, followed three years later with Harvick claiming his first championship.