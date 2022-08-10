Tune in: Petty GMS special announcement live stream

Petty GMS Motorsports has scheduled a news conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and NASCAR.com will live-stream the event.

TUNE IN: Petty GMS announcement, 2:30 p.m. ET

Announced guests for what the team has billed as a “special announcement” include team chairman Richard Petty and Mike Beam, president of both Petty GMS and the GMS Racing operations. The team has also listed “TBD” for the new driver of the organization’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

NASCAR.com will carry the news conference live from the Petty GMS shop in Statesville, North Carolina, streaming from the above link.

Petty GMS announced July 30 that Erik Jones would return as driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet, signing him to a multiyear contract extension. The new driver of the No. 42 Chevy will replace Ty Dillon, who announced two weeks earlier that he would not be back with the organization in 2023.

