Tune-in, live stream info: Two-day Next Gen test on tap for Cup Series teams at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers will take part in an organizational test Tuesday and Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway, giving the Next Gen car another preseason tune-up before its 2022 season debut.

NASCAR.com plans to deliver live-streaming video coverage of the two-day test, which runs from noon-8 p.m. ET Tuesday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET Wednesday. Fans are also allowed to attend Tuesday’s session free of charge from the grandstands and the infield fan zone, with registration available online or at the gate.

RELATED: Next Gen timeline | Photos from Atlanta test

Fans can set reminders to watch the live streams here:

The two-day test comes in advance of the season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled Feb. 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Two tests of the new Next Gen model have already taken place at Daytona — a single-car session Dec. 15-16, 2020 and a multi-car test with eight teams in attendance last Sept. 7-8.

This week’s sessions will allow drivers to get more familiar with the Next Gen car’s characteristics in a multi-car pack, but will also allow NASCAR competition officials to gather feedback to dial in the superspeedway package for the circuit’s fastest ovals in 2022. Teams are scheduled to start this week’s test with the superspeedway configuration used last week in testing at Atlanta Motor Speedway — a target engine output of 510 horsepower combined with a 7-inch rear spoiler.

“I’d say we’re definitely close to being able to finalize the package,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “I think now it’s just in the fine tuning. We were really comfortable with how the cars performed when they were down here in the past — both individually, and then when we got some multicar runs going. So this is just another opportunity for us to get all three OEMs down competing, look at the speeds that we’re running, look at how each OEM is out there competing and the race teams as well. We’ll take the data from there.

Story continues

“We don’t expect any big surprises. I think we’re pretty confident in the direction we’re going, maybe a couple of tweaks in terms of the speeds, and then we’ll validate it and be ready for the 500.”

MORE: 2022 Cup Series schedule | Buy tickets, schedule for Clash

The superspeedway configuration will be used at the 2.5-mile Daytona track and the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway. It is expected to also be in effect at 1.54-mile Atlanta, which will feature steeper banking and fresh pavement for its 2022 race weekends. All other tracks will use a baseline target of 670 horsepower with a smaller 4-inch rear spoiler.

One more preseason test is scheduled Jan. 25-26 at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series will kick off its season with the Busch Light Clash exhibition at the LA Coliseum on Feb. 6 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) before the Next Gen car’s points-paying debut in the Daytona 500.