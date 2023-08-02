Tune-in, live-stream info: NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 to be revealed

Voting Day for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 is scheduled Wednesday afternoon, and NASCAR.com will provide a live stream for the announcement of this year’s honorees.

MORE: Watch here on NASCAR.com | Learn about Class of 2024 nominees

The three inductees for the Class of 2024 will be revealed at 4 p.m. ET from the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Great Hall. The recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR will also be announced.

Fans can watch the proceedings multiple ways — on NASCAR.com, through Facebook, via Twitter, and through the YouTube link below.

Voters are scheduled to meet Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center. Two inductees will be elected from the 10 names listed on the Modern Era Ballot, and one will be chosen from the five legends on the Pioneer Ballot. The Landmark Award winner will also be selected from a list of five names.