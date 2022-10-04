Tune in: Kaulig Racing to make driver announcement at fan day, Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET

Kaulig Racing plans to shed light on its 2023 NASCAR driver lineup Wednesday as part of Fan Day activities at the team’s Welcome, North Carolina, race shop.

NASCAR.com will plan to live-stream the driver announcement portion of the event, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Kaulig Racing, which fields two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and three in the Xfinity Series, will host a day full of festivities. Those begin with a 5K run at 8 a.m. ET, a paint-scheme reveal at 9:45 a.m. ET and driver autograph sessions after Wednesday’s announcement. Fans can also bid on race-used driver uniforms and car sheet metal in a silent auction, with proceeds from that event and the 5K going to the Carolina Breast Friends Self-Image Program.

More information about Kaulig’s Fan day can be found at kauligracingfanday.com.