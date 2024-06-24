Tune in: Joe Gibbs Racing to announce new driver on Tuesday

Joe Gibbs Racing will announce its new driver of the No. 19 Toyota for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Tuesday afternoon, and NASCAR.com will have you covered.

The press conference will begin at 1 p.m. ET with live streaming coverage on NASCAR.com as well as NASCAR’s YouTube, Facebook and X channels. JGR announced in a media alert that joining the new driver will be team owner Joe Gibbs and crew chief James Small.

Martin Truex Jr., the current driver of JGR’s No. 19 Toyota, announced on June 14 at Iowa Speedway that he will step away from full-time NASCAR competition at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. Truex is a 34-time winner and 2017 champion in the Cup Series, competing full-time at the sport’s highest level since 2006. Truex also won consecutive championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2004 and 2005.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s current roster also includes 54-race winner Denny Hamlin, two-time Championship 4 contender Christopher Bell and 2023 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Ty Gibbs. Bell won Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third victory of 2024.