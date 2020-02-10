Tune in: First 'NASCAR All In' episode airs Monday on MotorTrend app

Get ready to see preparation for the Daytona 500 like never before. Starting today.

The “NASCAR All In: Battle for Daytona” docuseries, produced by MotorTrend Group in partnership with NASCAR, streams its first episode today on the MotorTrend App.

Fans will receive exclusive, inside access to NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and Corey LaJoie preparing for the Daytona 500 from the vantage point of the athletes, their race teams and families. MotorTrend will go off the track in near real-time for an emotional, behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of real-life NASCAR racing.

New episodes will air every Monday as the sports documentary series chronicles the commitment, struggles and sacrifices in the chase for greatness at the biggest race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Dillon, of course, is a winner of the “Great American Race,” having conquered the event in 2018. Reddick, the rookie, is known for his daring moves and superspeedway prowess and LaJoie is the sentimental fan favorite who always seems to get the most out of his equipment — and who has his sights set on his future.

