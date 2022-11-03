Tune in: Championship 4 Roundtable scheduled for Thursday

The Championship 4 of Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott will all join NASCAR Studios host Alex Weaver for a live discussion together on Thursday afternoon from Championship Media Day.

NASCAR.com will stream the conversation live from the Phoenix Convention Center at 5 p.m. ET. Tune in here or watch via the NASCAR YouTube channel.

Logano, Bell, Chastain and Elliott will battle for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Logano and Elliott eye their second career Cup titles, respectively, while Bell and Chastain are in the Championship 4 for the first time.

Logano was the first to clinch his spot in the championship round thanks to an Oct. 16 win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell claimed his place with a second walk-off win in as many rounds, scoring the upset at Martinsville Speedway last weekend.

Chastain‘s Hail Mary through Turns 3 and 4 at Martinsville rocketed him into position at the checkered flag, while Elliott found himself above the elimination line in the closing laps.