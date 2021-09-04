Tunch Ilkin, a former Steelers player who spent 23 years broadcasting the team’s games, has died. He was 63.

Ilkin was diagnosed last year with ALS.

In all, Ilkin spent 37 years in and around pro football. He retired from broadcasting earlier this year to focus on fighting the disease.

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Ilkin came to the United States at the age of two. A sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 1980 from Indiana State, Ilkin remained with the Steelers through 1992, making it to the Pro Bowl twice.

He joined Bill Hilgrove and the late Myron Cope in 1998, calling the Steelers’ games on radio. He also worked for NBC as a game analyst in 1995.

We extend our condolences to Ilkin’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk