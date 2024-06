Tumwater's Karlson voted EvCo baseball MVP

May 31—After leading Tumwater to an undefeated league season, Liam Karlson was named the 2A EvCo MVP by the league's coaches.

Read the full list of honors below:

Most Valuable Player: Liam Karlson, Tumwater

First Team:

Infielders: Braden Jones, W.F. West; Eddie Marson, Tumwater; Tate Quarnstrom, Rochester; Brady Sprague, Centralia; Derek Thompson, Tumwater

Outfielders: Miles Martin, W.F. West; Connor Coleman, W.F. West; Luke Overbay, Tumwater; Mason Ubias, Rochester

Pitchers: Henry Gramelspacher, Rochester; Hunter Eisele, Aberdeen; Matt Carleton, Shelton

Catchers: Deacon Meller, W.F. West; Hayden Pietras, Rochester

DH: Bubba Jones, Aberdeen

Utility: Wyatt Wagner, Shelton

Coach of the Year: Lyle Overbay, Tumwater

Second Team

Infielders: Marcus Miller, Centralia; Austin Williams, Shelton; Ross Kelley, W.F. West; Brady Rhoades, Shelton

Outfielders: Aiden Baker, Aberdeen; Truman Wimsett, Black Hills; Blake Klinger, Black Hills; Will Bond, Tumwater

Pitchers: Cole Ozretich, W.F. West; Tucker Weaver, Centralia; Luke Houk, Tumwater

Catchers: Jax Ward, Shelton

DH: Jimmy Womach, Tumwater

Utility: Parker Termini, Black Hills

Honorable Mention

Aberdeen: Charlie Ancich, Baylor Ainsworth

Black Hills: Chase Chandler, Alec Lynch, Orion Pate

Centralia: Landen Jenkins, Jon Leedy, Cohen Ballard

Rochester: Kole Smith, Ethan Rodriguez

Shelton: Carl Turnbow

Tumwater: Landon Roy

W.F. West: Grady Westlund, Weston Potter