Tumwater shut out by North Thurston

May 3—Box Score

At Cheney Stadium

RAMS 2, THUNDERBIRDS 0

North Thurston1 00 100 0 — 2

Tumwater 000 000 0 — 0

TUM Pitching — Houk 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Roberts 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K; Konrad 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Bond 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Crawford 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Womach 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K Highlights — Thompson 1-2; Overbay 1-2

The Tumwater baseball team made the trip north to Cheney Stadium for their regular season finale on Friday, and they fell to North Thurston 2-0.

The Rams took the lead in the first inning and added a second in the fourth, and the T-Birds (16-5, 12-0 2A EvCo) couldn't string together enough baserunners to seriously threaten.

Derek Thompson and Luke Overbay tallied the two Tumwater hits.

Six different Thunderbirds got at least an inning on the mound, including Charlie Crawford, who got the most run on the bump and pitched two shutout innings.

With the regular season officially in the rear view mirror, the T-Birds now await their opponent in the first round of the 2A District 4 Tournament.

They'll host on either R.A. Long or Mark Morris on Tuesday.