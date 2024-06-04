After A Tumultuous Journey, Jabari Parker Has Garnered A Net Worth Of $20 Million

Former Milwaukee Bucks player Jabari Parker has been in the news a lot lately due to his recent tearful video. The video in question seemingly sees the 29-year-old power forward regretting his decision to play overseas after being bounced around from several NBA teams in the last decade or so. While the video is quite heartbreaking, fans should be happy to learn that Parker’s financial future is still secure regardless of his next career moves. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jabari Parker has an estimated net worth of over $20 million.

So let’s take a moment to examine Jabari Parker’s career, current revenue streams, and any public information regarding his investment portfolio. With any luck, the world-renown star will be able to use his money, influence, and name-recognition to enter into any career or lifestyle path he wishes. Without any further preamble, let’s unpack the life and financial figures of the All American athlete.

Parker’s Early Life And Career Origins

(Photo by Rodolfo Molina/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)

Jabari Parker was born in raised in Chicago, Illinois to a devout mormon family. His father was a youth basketball coach and youth foundation director, who frequently encouraged his children to get into sports from a young age. This tutelage clearly paid off, as Jabari managed to fine-tune his basketball skills by the time he reached the second grade. According to a write-up in Sports Illustrated, Parker was “playing against — and dominating — kids who were three years older” than him throughout his youth. By the time the rising star reached the fifth grade, he had already earned multiple Division 1 scholarship offers and made headlines for his powerful local performances.

When Jabari Parker finally made it to high school at Simeon Career Academy, he had sprouted to a height of 6 feet and 8 inches, towering over his classmates and continuing his on-the-court hot streak. He earned numerous accolades and full scholarship offers over the course of his scholastic career, and closed out his senior year as the consensus number one player in the United State, preparing him for massive success. The All American athlete then chose to attend Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where he played with the Blue Devils for only one season before declaring himself eligible for the NBA Draft. During his time at the college, Parker was given the honor of wearing number 1, which previously belonged to Kyrie Irving.

Parker’s Time With Milwaukee

Jabari Parker was chosen number 2 overall during the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, where he continued to renew his contract until 2018. Despite debuting with an incredible series of games, Parker suffered a season-ending injury in December of his first professional year. After tearing his ACL in a game against the Phoenix Suns, Parker was rendered out of commission well into the following season, and was only able to return in November of 2015. Despite his long-awaited comeback, the talented up-and-comer struggled to return to form, and stumbled throughout the remainder of the season.

This unfortunate trend would continue into subsequent seasons, as Jabari Parker tore his ACL yet again during the 2016-2017 season, knocking him out of several games, and putting him on a 12-month minimum rehabilitation timeline. While he did manage to land some spectacular scoring stats in his final few games of the season, the Bucks ultimately chose not to renew his contract, allowing Jabari to sign a new deal with the Chicago Bulls in July of 2018.

Post-Bucks NBA Career

After raking in over $22 million in salary with the Milwaukee Bucks, Jabari Parker inked a $40 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. Parker’s record with the Bulls was solid, and saw the NBA star performing throughout the entire season without suffering major injuries. Still, the Bulls traded him after just one season, which would soon come to be a trend in Parker’s career.

From 2018 to 2022, Jabari Parker was traded to the Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Boston Celtics, playing only one season for each team. While he maintained a high energy presence on the court, most NBA fans agree that Parker’s step was never quite the same after his multiple ACL tears. Despite his faltering legacy, Jabari Parker managed to net a whopping $56.4 million in salary over the course of his NBA career, contributing significantly to his eight-figure net worth.

After The NBA

At the end of the 2022 basketball season, Jabari Parker was waived by the Boston Celtics, allowing him to pursue a professional career as a free agent. Unfortunately, Parker’s star is not what it once was, and the league has moved on to younger, faster and more able-bodied power forwards. In a semi-controversial move, Parker decided to join Europe’s EuroLeage as part of FC Barcelona. While the lower level league still has a high barrier for entry, the overseas move clearly wasn’t part of Jabari Parker’s lifelong dream for himself. Still, his one year contract is estimated to be worth over $2 million in salary, so it’s nothing to sneeze at.

When asked by a reporter to provide a statement on his thoughts regarding his first year out of the United States, Parker began to break down in an emotional response which suggests he’s unhappy with his current position. Despite the now-viral video, Jabari Parker should have the financial freedom to come home and be a part of the world of professional sports without risking any further injuries on the court. With over $20 million in net worth at just 29 years old, the sky is still the limit for the once-promising young baller.