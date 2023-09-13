Tulsa's Kevin Wilson shares fond memories of OU football, friendship with Brent Venables

TULSA — Some of Kevin Wilson’s fondest memories from his nine years in Norman came away from the football field, where Wilson coordinated prolific Sooner offenses.

“Several of our closest non-coaching friends that we’ve met in our careers have been neighbors that we had down there,” Wilson said Monday. “We had young kids in a neighborhood with young kids, so we got tight with a lot of people in the community.”

Wilson’s boys, Trey and Toby, played little league baseball with the sons of Bob Stoops and Sooners assistants Kevin Sumlin and Brent Venables, who coordinated OU’s defense opposite Wilson’s offense.

Tuesday was an appropriate time to reminisce, but only for a little while, as the former Sooner coordinators, coworkers for nine years, are preparing to face each other as head coaches when Venables’ Sooners play at Wilson’s Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

“That’s a neat little backdrop story, but to me, I’m more concerned with our team,” Wilson said Tuesday in Tulsa just as Venables wrapped up his press conference from Norman.

More: OU football rewind: Sooners' issues at left guard, top players & redshirt tracker

Tulsa football coach Kevin Wilson walks on the sideline during the first half of a 43-10 loss to Washington last Saturday in Seattle.

Thankfully, though, Wilson and Venables obliged when asked to share stories about their time together.

“Is this PG-13?” Venables asked. “We had a lot of good times. A lot of good times. Our families, our kids growing up, that’s the coaching profession.”

Wilson, hired in December as Tulsa’s head coach, had spent the last six seasons as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Ohio State, where Wilson coached against Venables — then Clemson’s defensive coordinator — in a 2019 College Football Playoff game.

Before his time with the Buckeyes, Wilson was the head coach at Indiana — the job he left OU for. Wilson resigned after six seasons due to “philosophical differences.” Indiana had investigated Wilson about alleged player mistreatment.

Wilson is getting a fresh start at Tulsa, which has the smallest enrollment (3,777) of any FBS program. After losing to No. 8 Washington last week, the Golden Hurricane is heavy underdogs again against No. 19 OU — led by a man Wilson knows all too well.

“He is right now sitting in a room with some players, he’s got a grease board with a thousand lines, you can’t see everything, but he is blowing up and stopping plays,” Wilson said. “That’s what he does, and he does it as well as anybody.”

Wilson and Venables were on the same side on Saturdays, but not on practice days, when it was Wilson’s offense vs. Venables’ defense. And Stoops, a defense-first head coach, was partial to Venables’ side.

“If we had a bad practice at Oklahoma, and it was a spring or preseason practice, that actually meant the offense did pretty good,” Wilson said. “And if we had a great practice, I was a little ticked off because I got my butt beat.”

More: How OU football plans to 'finish the play,' add to its sack total vs. Tulsa

Then-OU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson gestures during spring football practice in 2009. He worked with Brent Venables for nine years at OU.

Wilson remembers Venables as extremely detail-oriented, obsessed with preparation.

“We’d get ready to stretch and every group would be there except one group: those linebackers are still meeting and going through how we’re going to stop this play and what we’re going to do on this and what we’re checking here,” Wilson said of Venables’ position group. “After a while, Bob would say, ‘Start stretching.’”

Wilson laughs about it now.

“Practice was competitive, practice was hard, but practice was never personal,” Wilson said.

Nor will Saturday be personal, when the Golden Hurricane hosts the Sooners. Wilson and Venables are longtime pals, after all. Dads who used to sit back and watch their sons play baseball.

“He’s one of my favorite people that I’ve worked with,” Venables said. “A good friend and great dad and great husband. A dang good football coach.

“Tulsa’s lucky to have him.” Joe Mussatto is a sports columnist for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Joe? Email him at jmussatto@oklahoman.com. Support Joe's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

OU vs. Tulsa

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa (ESPN2)

More: Jeff Lebby, Art Briles brazenly broke whatever boundaries OU football had in place

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tulsa's Kevin Wilson has fond memories of OU football, Brent Venables