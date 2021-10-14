Tulsa vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Tulsa vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Tulsa (2-4), USF (1-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tulsa vs USF Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

The USF defense isn’t getting it done.

The offense isn’t anything fantastic, but the real problems are on the other side with a D that’s the third-worst in college football – allowing close to 500 yards per game – with no pass rush and big problems against the run.

In this, it’s about whether or not the Tulsa passing game can get going.

Davis Brin has had his moments.

He hasn’t been all that accurate, but when he gets time to work and he’s in a groove, the Golden Hurricane offense can hit the big plays down the field. With eight touchdown passes in the last four games, he’s been fine for an offense that’s averaging 444 yards per game.

– Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why USF Will Win

South Florida, it’s time to turn the machine on.

The Tulsa defense isn’t totally abysmal, but it’ll give up plenty of yards through the air and has a massive issue on third downs.

The USF O has potential. The coaches are solid, the running game hasn’t been that bad, and the passing attack came up with a season-high 223 yards two weeks ago against SMU. It was a 41-17 loss, but once again, the offensive line wasn’t miserable and there was some fight to get back in the game in the third quarter.

The Bulls didn’t control the clock – they’re usually on the right side of the time of possession battle. They will be this week.

– Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a fun shootout that you’ll have to turn over to watch for a bit in the early slate of games.

Story continues

Both teams will go back-and-forth. USF is rested after two weeks off, and it’s finally playing someone its own size after losing to NC State, Florida, BYU, and SMU – all ranked in the top 25.

Tulsa will bomb away on the road, but the turnovers that weren’t there in the win over Memphis – it was +3 in turnover margin – will pop up in Tampa.

– CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Tulsa vs USF Prediction, Line

USF 34, Tulsa 31

Line: Tulsa -8.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings