Tulsa vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Tulsa vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Tulsa (3-6), Tulane (1-8)

Tulsa vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

The Golden Hurricane showed against Cincinnati just how good they really are.

They might be in the midst of a losing season, but they’ve been able to battle hard in way too many close games. Yeah, winning the tight ones is part of the deal, but four of the six losses were by a touchdown or less.

Cincinnati is supposedly a College Football Playoff-level team, and the Tulsa running game ripped through it for close to 300 yards.

The combination of Shamari Brooks and Anthony Watkins was fantastic against the Bearcats, QB Davis Brin got the team into a position to potentially pull off the shocker, and the O is there to bother a leaky Tulane defense that …

Why Tulane Will Win

The D stepped it up over the last few weeks.

A major problem over the first half of the season – Ole Miss, East Carolina, and SMU combined for close to 2,000 yards of offense – the Green Wave D was solid against the run against Cincinnati and UCF, keeping both games close. UC pulled away late, but that was a fight in a 31-12 loss.

The offense might be struggling, but that’s partly because QB Michael Pratt has been hurting – he missed the Cincinnati game and was just okay against UCF. As long as the offense can be just a wee bit balanced, and if it can avoid giving the ball away …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers are a major problem for both teams.

Tulane has turned it over ten times in the last five games and Tulane killed itself with four giveaways against Cincinnati. They’ll both make mistakes, they’re both having a rough time getting their respective seasons going, and …

Tulsa, for all of its problems, will pull this off, beat Temple next week, and at the very least will go into the SMU game with a shot at getting bowl eligible. The running game will take over against the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa vs Tulane Prediction, Lines

Tulsa 28, Tulane 20

Line: Tulsa -3, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

