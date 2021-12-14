Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Monday, December 20

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 20

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN , Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Old Dominion (6-6), Tulsa (6-6)

Tulsa vs Old Dominion Myrtle Beach Bowl Preview

– 6-6 teams that had to win out to get to a bowl game tend to try harder.

There’s no lack of fight in a Tulsa squad that came this close to knocking Cincinnati out of the College Football Playoff picture, and then won its last three games to get here.

– There’s nothing fancy about what the Golden Hurricane like to do. They want to run if possible, hit a few deep shots down the field to take a few chances, and then hope for the defense to take the ball away to make up for all the turnovers.

– Tulsa has enough offensive firepower and balance to keep up any pace, but the attack was among the worst in the nation at turning the ball over. However, Old Dominion made almost as many mistakes.

– This is a fun Monarch team that roared through the second half of the season with five straight wins after a 1-6 start to make this a wonderful first run – after not being able to play in 2020 – under head coach Ricky Rahne.

– Turnovers are a big, big problem for Old Dominion – more on that later – but the downfield passing game is great, the special teams came up with a whole lot of big plays, and now the team is playing with house money.

Why Tulsa, Old Dominion Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Myrtle Beach Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Tulsa Will Win, Why Old Dominion Will Win, Myrtle Beach Bowl Prediction

Why Old Dominion Will Win The Myrtle Beach Bowl

The passing game picked it up and the team started winning.

The offense was okay over the first half of the season, but it started to roll over the final month, the consistency was there with Hayden Wolff stepping in and being more accurate than DJ Mack, and now it all has to keep working against a mediocre Tulsa secondary.

Story continues

For this work, the formula is simple. Hit the midrange passes, the defense has to come up with takeaways, and the offense has to hit more midrange passes to convert off of the mistakes.

Controlling the clock would be nice, and bouncing back from the Tulsa downfield big plays is a must, but the D has to come up with at least three takeaways.

Tulsa has turned it over 24 times on the year with 18 in the last eight games. The Old Dominion defense has forced two or more takeaways in each of the last four games, but …

CFN Predictions | 2021-2022 Bowl Schedule

Bowl Season Players To Watch & Know

Ranking How Good All 43 Bowls Should Be

Why Tulsa Will Win The Myrtle Beach Bowl

To keep harping on the turnovers, Old Dominion has give it up multiple times in eight of the last nine games. If it does that and doesn’t win the turnover battle, it’s in trouble.

Tulsa would like to bomb away and hit the deep shots here and there – it’s not afraid to take a whole lot of downfield chances – but this is the game to start running and keep running against a Monarch defense that hasn’t seen a whole lot of good ground games.

Old Dominion faced good teams like Wake Forest, Liberty, Marshall, and WKU. All of them have a rushing element – certainly Liberty does – but they’d all rather throw if they can. Tulsa has the combination of backs to come at the Monarchs in waves – the offense doesn’t have to take any chances.

The offense that got to 200 yards on the ground in five of its last nine games – with almost 300 against Cincinnati – should be able to handle things on the line from the start. If not, the No. 2 offense in the American Athletic Conference will adjust on the fly.

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Tulsa vs Old Dominion Prediction, Myrtle Beach Bowl History

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Do you believe in the silliness of win-loss patterns?

Tulsa has alternated win-loss-win-loss in bowl games over the last six since winning the 2021 Hawaii Bowl over Hawaii, and now it’s due for a win again after the – literal – fight with Mississippi State in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl loss.

Forget about that unless you’re into it – Tulsa will win because the offense will do more.

Old Dominion might have done a great job to get here, but it doesn’t have a win over bowl bound team. Tulsa at least beat SMU and Memphis to go along with a great battle against Cincinnati.

Tulsa will get more consistency out of its offense and will be close to even in the turnover battle. The running game will open this up in the second half.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa vs Old Dominion Prediction, Lines

Tulsa 34, Old Dominion 23

Line: Tulsa -9.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6

Dec 17-27 Bowls | Dec 28-Jan 4

Bowl Confidence Pool Picks

Must See Rating: 3

5: “Die Hard” (as a Christmas movie)

1: “A Very Boy Band Holiday”

CFN Predictions | 2021-2022 Bowl Schedule

Myrtle Beach Bowl History

2020 Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28



Tulsa vs Old Dominion Preview

Why Tulsa, Old Dominion Will Win

Myrtle Beach Bowl Top Players To Know