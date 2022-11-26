Tulsa vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Tulsa vs Houston Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Tulsa vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Tulsa (4-7), Houston (7-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Tulsa Will Win

Start throwing, keep throwing, make Houston stop it.

The Cougar defense came up with a shocking performance in the 42-3 win over East Carolina last week, but for the most part the pass defense is getting thrown on at will.

Between the nine touchdown passes allowed against SMU, to the 486 yards given up in the win over Temple, to team after team hitting the midrange passes, the D will give up 300 passing yards to anyone who can throw.

Tulsa hasn’t always been sharp, but it will hit enough big plays to keep pushing the Cougar secondary.

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Houston Will Win

Start running, keep running, make Tulsa stop it.

The Golden Hurricane defense gives up yards in chunks, but it hasn’t been awful against the more mediocre offenses. Houston’s offense can do just about anything.

It might not be consistent, but it ripped off huge runs in the SMU and Temple games and should be using for five yards per carry in this. That, and the passing game that’s connecting on close to 70% of its passes should work, too.

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams will make this a show of fireworks.

Tulsa has just enough firepower to be in the game deep into the second half, but Houston’s offense will take over late. The balance will will be enough to own the final ten minutes.

– Expert Picks College Week 13 | NFL Week 12

Tulsa vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 44, Tulsa 31

Line: Houston -12.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Tulsa vs Houston Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

Story continues

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News