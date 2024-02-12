Tulsa Union quarterback Shaker Reisig commits to Utah football 2025 recruiting class
Tulsa Union quarterback Shaker Reisig has made his college choice.
Reisig, who was an honorable mention for The Oklahoman's 2023 All-State football team, announced Monday that he was committing to Utah in the 2025 recruiting class.
Reisig chose the Big 12-bound Utes over offers from BYU, Houston, Boston College, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Tulsa, among others.
I’m home. Let’s go!!!! pic.twitter.com/4M0jVXWgbp
— Shaker Reisig (@ShakerReisig) February 12, 2024
