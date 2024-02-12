Tulsa Union quarterback Shaker Reisig commits to Utah football 2025 recruiting class

Union’s Shaker Reisig looks over to the sidelines during the game against Westmoore at Union-Tuttle Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 11/17/23. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD

Tulsa Union quarterback Shaker Reisig has made his college choice.

Reisig, who was an honorable mention for The Oklahoman's 2023 All-State football team, announced Monday that he was committing to Utah in the 2025 recruiting class.

Reisig chose the Big 12-bound Utes over offers from BYU, Houston, Boston College, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Tulsa, among others.

