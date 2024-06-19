Tulsa Union QB Shaker Reisig commits to Boston College football's 2025 recruiting class

Union’s Shaker Reisig throws a pass during the game against Westmoore at Union-Tuttle Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 11/17/23. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD

Oklahoma's top quarterback recruit in the 2025 recruiting class a new college destination.

Tulsa Union quarterback Shaker Reisig announced his commitment to Boston College on Tuesday. He chose the Eagles after receiving a dozen offers from several Division I programs.

The commitment comes nearly 24 hours after Reisig announced that he was decommitting from Utah. He previously committed to play for the Utes in February.

Reisig is ranked No. 11 on The Oklahoman's initial Super 30 rankings of the state's top college football recruits in the 2025 class.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Reisig is a three-star recruit and the nation's No. 45 ranked quarterback in his class.

He chose Boston College over the likes of BYU, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

