Tulsa transfer OT Dillon Wade down to USC and Auburn

The USC Trojans are making noise in the transfer portal again in Lincoln Riley’s second run at it since taking over as head coach.

The Trojans are in a lot of players’ final decisions, and now they have landed in the final two for Tulsa offensive tackle transfer Dillon Wade, who is the No. 2 transfer in the class (h/t Christian Clemente of 247Sports).

Wade has narrowed his list down to two schools — Auburn and USC — and a decision should be coming soon, according to Clemente.

“Like within a week and a half, yessir,” Wade said. “Yessir. I’m going to most likely get on the phone with my mother, pray a little bit and I feel like the opportunity, the school I see the best fit at will be at my heart.”

Wade visited USC earlier this week and visited Auburn over the weekend.

Wade has been a popular player in the portal and has received offers from Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, TCU and others before bringing it down to USC and Auburn.

The Trojans are losing Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon, so bringing in a quality offensive tackle would be huge for the Trojans and for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The decision will come soon, and Lincoln Riley is hoping he can land another top-tier transfer.

