Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins declares for NFL draft

Charean Williams
·1 min read

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best defensive player earlier this week. The junior declared for the 2021 NFL draft Thursday.

He will not play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

“In support of my family and my dreams, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, and I am turning my focus towards preparation for this dream,” Collins wrote on social media. “I wish all my teammates the best of luck in the Armed Forces Bowl.”

Collins totaled 54 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and four interceptions. He had a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown against Tulane in overtime.

Collins finished as the runner-up to Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best linebacker.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins declares for NFL draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories

  • Katie McCabe claims Dubai beach photograph was taken during business trip

    Arsenal Women will remind Katie McCabe of her responsibilities on social media, after she posted images from a beach in Dubai on Monday, on a trip which Telegraph Sport understands she has claimed was made for ‘business' reasons. McCabe has told the club that her journey to the United Arab Emirates, which came after the introduction of a travel ban for Tier 4 residents in London, was for a business meeting with her agent, sources have told Telegraph Sport. The Republic of Ireland international played for Arsenal on Sunday in their 4-0 win over Everton in the Women’s Super League. In his post-match press conference after that game, Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro stressed the importance of everybody at the club being professional and “following the Government guidelines”, which prohibit travel outside of a tier 4 area except for work. McCabe’s Instagram story on Monday, which appeared to show her on a beach adjacent to Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, is understood to have disappointed club officials because it did not make clear that the journey had anything to do with work. Players and staff at other London-based clubs have told Telegraph Sport the post was disrespectful to the many foreign WSL players living in Tier 4 areas who have cancelled their pre-planned trips home to see their loved ones at Christmas, because of the restrictions.

  • Charles Barkley's Reaction To Kevin Durant's 1-Word Answer Wins NBA's Opening Night

    The TNT commentator milked laughs out of his awkward postgame interview with the Brooklyn Nets star.

  • How 49ers' addition of Josh Rosen might impact Patriots' QB search

    Just two years after being taken 10th in the NFL Draft, Josh Rosen is now onto his third NFL team, but why wasn't it the Patriots? And how could his signing with the Niners impact the Pats? Tom E. Curran takes a closer look.

  • NBA players who got waived on Christmas

    It was not a merry Christmas in the household of these players. The NBA can be a brutal business like that.

  • News: Kellen leaving Cowboys for Boise? Elliott’s calf ‘way better’

    Despite the Eagles coming to town and a playoff berth still mathematically possible, some eyes have already turned to next year. Specifically, to the Cowboys coaching staff. One current coordinator is being linked to a job opening at his collegiate ...

  • How ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward fared in his Hornets debut

    Gordon Hayward played his first regular-season game as a Charlotte Hornet on Wednesday night. Here's how the former Celtic performed.

  • Here's what Chase Young has been emphasizing to Dwayne Haskins this week

    Every Washington player who spoke to the media this week was asked for their thoughts on Dwayne Haskins situation. On Thursday, Chase Young had the chance to offer up his thoughts.

  • NFL WEEK 16: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

    With just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, we're backing the Ravens and Chiefs to both win big over lesser opponents.

  • James Harden’s latest trade list: Nets, 76ers, Heat, Bucks, Celtics, Blazers

    Harden has added Boston and Portland to his growing list of teams that he would be satisfied with a trade to, according to The Athletic.

  • Kyle Shanahan: It’s exciting Josh Rosen chose to join the 49ers

    The 49ers have been hit particularly hard by injuries this season, but perhaps a silver lining will be getting Josh Rosen. San Francisco signed the 2018 No. 10 overall pick off the Buccaneers’ practice squad this week to serve as C.J. Beathard‘s backup. At this point, it’s unlikely Jimmy Garoppolo will return from his high [more]

  • NFL draft top-5 snapshot: There's a new QB2 following dramatic draft order shakeup

    What a dramatic turn of events this past week with the 2021 NFL draft order.

  • NFL badly missteps in refusing to reschedule the Lions-Buccaneers game

    The NFL proves it doesn't care about fairness or Detroit fans

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster gets into social media spat after Bengals dancing controversy

    The Steelers star didn't appreciate being mocked by a Niners rookie.

  • Next Tagovailoa up — How Tua's younger brother Taulia moved from offensive line to QB1

    Taulia Tagovailoa grew up as a center for his brother before realizing that he too wanted to be a quarterback. Now, he's made a name for himself as Maryland's signal-caller in the Big Ten.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 16 expert cheat sheet

    Our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 16.

  • New Auburn coach Bryan Harsin embraces challenges

    Bryan Harsin got a quick lesson in priorities at Auburn. The first question when he finally finished was, fittingly, about competing against Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl. ''I've got nothing other than respect for (Saban) and what they've done and I'm certainly looking forward to competing against him and we'll have our opportunity to do that,'' Harsin said.

  • Jalen Hurts channels Nick Saban: I try and stay away from the rat poison

    Back when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a sophomore at Alabama, his head coach Nick Saban famously chastised the media for praising the team. “All that stuff you write about how good we are and all that stuff they hear on ESPN, it’s like poison, you know what I mean? It’s like taking poison — [more]

  • Pirates trade slugger Josh Bell to Nationals

    Josh Bell embraced everything about being a Pittsburgh Pirate. It's a responsibility Bell ran toward. The Pirates sent the 28-year-old Bell to Washington on Thursday, giving the Nationals the middle-of-the-order bat general manager Mike Rizzo said was an offseason priority for the perennial NL East contenders.

  • Hawaii beats Houston 28-14 in New Mexico Bowl -- in Texas

    Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes, Calvin Turner broke the New Mexico Bowl record with a 92-yard kickoff return had another long scoring play to help Hawaii beat Houston 28-14 on Thursday in the New Mexico Bowl. The game was moved to Frisco from its usual location in Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico. Hawaii (5-4) gave first-year coach Todd Graham his 100th career victory.

  • Pelicans vs. Raptors recap: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

    The Pelicans made a second-half comeback to win on the road on opening night.