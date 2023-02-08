Tulsa at Houston Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tulsa at Houston prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8

Tulsa at Houston How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Tulsa (5-17), Houston (22-2)

Tulsa at Houston Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

What can Tulsa do to make things any better than the 89-50 loss to Houston at the end of 2022?

The Golden Hurricane will keep firing from three and they’re strong at defending from the outside. Houston is among the best teams in the nation at guarding the three, but that this might be a strength in numbers thing.

They’ll put up at least 25 throws from the outside and make the Cougars work for every one of them. If they can make seven of them, they might make this interesting. If they can get to ten, it’ll be a fight.

But …

Why Houston Will Win

Tulsa might shoot a ton of threes, but that’s because it has to. It’s going to have to do something to keep up.

Houston should be able to get on the move and score no matter what Tulsa does.

One side can get up and down the court and generate fast break points, and the other side can’t. Combine the ability score in bursts to go along with a killer defense that’s going to put the clamps down – Tulsa won’t be able to do much on the glass and it doesn’t get to the line enough – and …

What’s Going To Happen

There might be some thought at a let down, but the Houston loss at home to Temple last week should keep the team nice and focused to blow through this with a decent intensity.

Tulsa’s offense as is has a hard time cranking up the points. Houston won’t let anything happen early on and should cruise from there.

Tulsa at Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 81, Tulsa 53

Line: Houston -26.5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 2

