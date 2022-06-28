Tulsa Golden Hurricane Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Tulsa Golden Hurricane Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Tulsa Golden Hurricane Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Tulsa Schedule

Justin Wright, LB Sr.

The 6-2, 239-pound veteran is going into his third year as a key part for the defense after making 63 tackles with two sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss as a Second Team All-AAC pick in 2020.

Last year he was an Honorable Mention All-AAC performer with 82 stops, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a touchdown, and a forced fumble last year. He’ll almost certainly be the the leading tackler in the middle of the D.

Tyon Davis, CB Sr.

6-0, 180. 99 tackles, 14 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in three seasons.

Anthony Goodlow, DE Sr.

6-4, 274. 69 tackles, 10 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 broken up pass, 1 fumble recovery over the last three seasons.

Gerard Wheeler, C Sr.

6-3, 337. The big veteran on the line started out at center in 2019 and hasn’t let the job go. Now he’ll be in his fourth year at the position, earning Honorable Mention All-AAC honors in 2020.

Deneric Prince, RB Sr.

6-0, 215. Ran for 21 yards in a season at Texas A&M. 188 carries, 999 yards (5.3 ypc), 8 catches for 78 yards in two seasons at Tulsa.

Davis Brin, QB Sr.

6-2, 208. 263-of-440 (60%), 3,537 yards, 20 TD< 16 INT, 86 rushing yards, two scores in two seasons.

JuanCarlos Santana, WR Sr.

6-0, 176. 104 catches, 1,466 yards (14.1 ypc), 8 TD in three seasons.

Bryson Powers, LB Sr.

6-0, 198. 141 tackles, 1 INT, 6 broken up passes, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in four seasons.

Zack Long, PK Sr.

6-2, 177. 34-of-38 field goals, 60 of 62 extra points, 162 points over the last two seasons.

Lachlan Wilson, P Jr.

6-3, 194. 103 punts, 4,588 yards (44.5 yards per kick) over the last two seasons, 21 put inside the 20 and 23 kicks over 50 yards last year.

Story continues

Tulsa Golden Hurricane Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Tulsa Schedule



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1