Tulsa fans storm the court after first ranked win in nearly three years

Fans flood the floor and join Tulsa’s Martins Igbanu, Sterling Taplin, Zeke Moore and Elijah Joiner in celebrating their win over Kansas State in their NCAA college basketball game in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Tulsa defeated Kansas State 47-46. (AP Photo/Dave Crenshaw)

Tulsa men’s basketball hadn’t beaten a ranked team since February 2016, but they sure made it count on Saturday. After taking down No. 16 Kansas State 47-46 at home, the Golden Hurricane fans stormed the court in a raucous Reynolds Center.

It was a second disappointing loss in a row for K-State, which began the season ranked No. 12 and lost at Marquette last Saturday. The win was also a second straight against a Big 12 team for Tulsa, which took down Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Tulsa led for most of the first half, although the Wildcats came back to take a halftime lead of 25-24. Both teams traded leads in the second half until Kansas State pulled ahead by one with 2:24 left on Xavier Sneed’s three pointer. However, Tulsa held them scoreless the rest of the way.

The Wildcats had one final chance after Tulsa missed a lay-up with 23 seconds left. K-State head coach Bruce Weber called a timeout with 14 seconds left, but since Tulsa had two fouls to give, they were able to shave the clock down to 4 seconds before the Wildcats could put up a shot. Barry Brown Jr. and Kamau Stokes both had chance to score from up close, but in the crowded lane, they couldn’t come up with anything.

Tulsa may face a fine from the AAC for rushing the court, but surely it was worth it for the Golden Hurricane fans. The two schools are scheduled to play next season in Manhattan, Kansas, where the Wildcats will get a shot at revenge.

