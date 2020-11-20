Tulsa beats Tulane in 2OT with a pick six after third-string QB throws a Hail Mary to force OT

A game that was 0-0 at halftime turned into one of the wildest college football games of the season.

No. 25 Tulsa moved to 5-1 with a 30-24 win over Tulane in double overtime after Zaven Collins picked off Michael Pratt and ran the ball back 96 yards for the winning score.

WE HAVE NO WORDS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CW5xPzwM6Q — American Football (@American_FB) November 20, 2020

And somehow that play wasn’t the craziest one in Tulsa’s comeback.

Third-string QB Davis Brin threw a Hail Mary to JuanCarlos Santana as time expired to send the game to overtime at 21-21.

Brin was in the game because starter Zach Smith was injured in the first half with what Tulsa said was a torso injury. Smith was replaced by Seth Boomer, who was 7 of 13 for 60 yards and an interception before he was injured in the third quarter.

In stepped Brin, who ended up being the most prolific passer of the game. He was 18 of 28 for 266 yards and threw two scores as Tulsa came back from a 14-0 deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

The Golden Hurricane scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to force OT in a game that was scoreless at halftime. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

Tulsa’s comebacks this season

The win is the third straight comeback victory for the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa trailed East Carolina 17-3 at halftime on Oct. 30 before scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to win 34-30. And Tulsa nudged into the top 25 a week ago after scoring 21 consecutive points in the second half to upset then-No. 19 SMU 28-24.

The Golden Hurricane will be favored against Houston next week. Assuming a win there, Tulsa will be 6-1 ahead of a pivotal Friday night matchup at home against Cincinnati on Dec. 4. Could Tulsa spoil Cincy’s dream season?

A bad beat for bettors

Tulane bettors were happy the teams traded field goals in the first overtime. The Green Wave entered the game as a 5.5-point underdog. A field goal in the second overtime meant that a Tulsa win would only be by three and the Green Wave would cover.

Well, that didn’t happen. And the under barely happened. The game closed at 54.5 at BetMGM. Collins’ TD — and the lack of a Tulane score in that second overtime — meant the game finished with 54 points.

