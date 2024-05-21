Tuloso-Midway promotes O'Neal to full-time AD, names Villarreal head football coach

Tuloso-Midway ISD announced Tuesday that it is splitting the athletic director and head football coaching duties beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

Kris O'Neal will remain the district's athletic director and add to his administratove role with T-M ISD and associate head coach James Villarreal has been promoted to head football coach at the school.

O'Neal has been with the district three seasons, leading the Warriors to two playoff appearances and winning records in 2022 and 2023.

Villarreal completed his first season at T-M as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He has coached coached for 13 seasons at Ingleside, Beeville, San Antonio Marshall and Veterans Memorial, where he helped the Eagles reach the state semifinals twice.

With Villarreal leading the Warriors defense, T-M had the second-best scoring defense in the state in Class 4A Division I (14 ppg.)

Villarreal is a Sinton (2005) and Texas Lutheran University graduate.

He and his wife Elysa have four children — Viviann, Olivia, Sophia and James Jr.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: T-M names James Villarreal head football coach, O'Neal full-time AD