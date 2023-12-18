Tullahoma punter Grant Chadwick commits to Middle Tennessee State football, Derek Mason

New MTSU football coach Derek Mason secured one of the nation’s top high school punters two days before the start of the early signing period.

Tullahoma punter Grant Chadwick committed to the Blue Raiders, he announced Monday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, over offers from Memphis, Austin Peay, UConn, UTEP and East Carolina. He's a five-star prospect and the No. 11-ranked punter nationally, according to Kohl's Professional Camps.

Chadwick averaged 42 yards on 46 punts this season for Tullahoma, pinning 20 inside the opposing 20-yard line. He was 9-of-16 on field goals with a long of 53 yards and just one miss inside 47 yards.

He is expected to be a punting specialist at MTSU with the possibility of helping on kickoffs. His brother, Justus, will be a redshirt sophomore kicker with MTSU next season. Justus helped Tullahoma win the 2021 Class 4A state title and was named the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year. Grant Chadwick was a finalist for this year’s award.

Mason, 54, was hired two weeks ago after MTSU fired Rick Stockstill, who had coached the Blue Raiders for the past 18 seasons.

Mason is assembling his first recruiting class with Wednesday’s early signing period approaching. He was Vanderbilt's coach from 2014-20, going 27-55 overall and 10-46 in the SEC.

Mason was the defensive coordinator at Auburn (2021) and Oklahoma State (2022) before spending the 2023 season as a color analyst on the SEC Network.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: MTSU football recruiting: Five-star punter Grant Chadwick commits