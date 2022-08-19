Tuli Tuipulotu is the rock star of the USC defense

We know that Tuli Tuipulotu is an elite player, but we also know that he had no help last season on a USC defense which cratered. The good news is that USC’s 2022 defense doesn’t have to be elite — not with a Caleb Williams-powered offense leading the way. If USC’s defense can merely be average (in other words, not below average), this season should be relatively successful, all things considered.

Depth concerns persist elsewhere on the roster, but Tuipulotu is certainly doing his part to ensure that USC’s defense won’t collapse this season.

Alex Grinch gave 247Sports a glowing review of Tuipulotu from USC’s recent scrimmage:

When asked about a scrimmage standout, Grinch displayed no hesitation in uttering the one-name answer that has become almost a given when players and coaches are asked about the Trojan defense. “The guy who continues to stand out is Tuli. He’s a guy that a couple guys have been out and he’s played, I think, three different spots on our defensive line. And you know, all he does is lead from the front, all he does is play hard. So, without question has been a real standout. Calen Bullock’s had some real flash moments in this camp, as well as Mekhi Blackman. And then there’s several others. So we’ve got to make sure that the rest of the group raises their level up.

