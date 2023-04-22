Tuli Tuipulotu to the Los Angeles Chargers in new mock draft

USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu decided to forgo his last year of eligibility and head for the 2023 NFL draft. He had a monster season for USC, and his draft prospects are soaring.

In a full seven-round mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Tuli Tuipulotu went 85th overall as a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are an interesting fit for Tuipulotu. They have Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa opposite one another as one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league.

However, the future remains questionable for both of those players, so the Chargers adding Tuli makes a lot of sense. Here’s some insight from Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire:

“The Chargers need more players capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Tuipolutu, the 6-foot-3 and 266-pounder, has shown plenty to fit that billing, having logged 42 pressures and 13.5 sacks last season,” Borquez wrote.

Moreover, Tuipulotu getting to learn from Charger head coach Brandon Staley, who was the DC for the Rams with Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, would help him develop in the NFL.

Tuipulotu has been projected as a Day 2 pick, and some even have him going earlier in the second round. The Chargers selecting him this late is a steal and an easy decision for them to make.

We can only imagine how good a trio of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu would be with Derwin James in the secondary for the Bolts.

More 2022 NFL Draft!

USC CB Chris Steele declares for 2022 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire