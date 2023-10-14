Tulare County Football: Week 9 Scoreboard
Here's a list of Week 9 high school football scores featuring Tulare County teams:
Thursday
Redwood 47, Monache 7
Friday
CVC 32, Kingsburg 22
Tulare Union 32, Mission Oak 25
Mt. Whitney 15, El Diamante 3
Orosi 22, Corcoran 20
Orange Cove 27, Lindsay 24
Strathmore 42, Granite Hills 6
Woodlake 55, Farmersville 0
Hanford 50, Tulare Western 6
Exeter 54, Immanuel 32
Golden West 30, Porterville 14
Lemoore 49, Dinuba 12
