Tulare County Football: Week 9 Scoreboard

Vongni Yang, Visalia Times-Delta
Mt. Whitney's Micah Rodriguez looks for an open receiver against El Diamante during their high school football game at Visalia Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Here's a list of Week 9 high school football scores featuring Tulare County teams:

Thursday

  • Redwood 47, Monache 7

Friday

  • CVC 32, Kingsburg 22

  • Tulare Union 32, Mission Oak 25

  • Mt. Whitney 15, El Diamante 3

  • Orosi 22, Corcoran 20

  • Orange Cove 27, Lindsay 24

  • Strathmore 42, Granite Hills 6

  • Woodlake 55, Farmersville 0

  • Hanford 50, Tulare Western 6

  • Exeter 54, Immanuel 32

  • Golden West 30, Porterville 14

  • Lemoore 49, Dinuba 12

