Tulare County Football: The undefeated, 47 top performers, power rankings

Central Valley Christian.

Mission Oak.

Porterville.

Exeter.

Orosi.

All five of those high school football teams have something in common — they all remain undefeated at 3-0 heading into Week 4.

Here’s a quick look at each squad:

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson celebrates a touchdown against Bakersfield Christian in the annual Milk Bowl, a non-league high school football game Friday, September 1, 2023.

CVC

The Cavaliers have wins over Ripon Christian, Edison and Bakersfield Christian but will face, perhaps, their best foe yet when they host unbeaten Clovis North (3-0) on Friday night at Cavalier Stadium.

CVC defeated Clovis North last year 23-9 en route to a perfect regular season.

The Cavaliers have yet to truly be tested in 2023. Head coach Mason Hughes’ squad has outscored their opponents a combined 160-78.

CVC, the defending Tri-County Conference Kings Canyon champion, is averaging 53.3 points per game. The Cavaliers most recently defeated Bakersfield Christian 56-25.

CVC senior running back Bryson Donelson has been unstoppable thus far. In three games, the three-star college prospect has already rushed for 701 yards on just 31 carries and scored 13 total touchdowns (12 rushing, one receiving).

Donelson is averaging a staggering 22.6 yards per carry.

Mission Oak's Achilles Sierra scores against Monache in a non-league high school football game on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Mission Oak

The Hawks are off to their third straight 3-0 start.

Senior running back Kenny Jackson played a part in all three undefeated starts. He returned from an injury in the team’s 31-7 win at Roosevelt in Fresno.

In that game, Jackson hauled in a touchdown catch in limited action.

Mission Oak’s undefeated record is also due in part to senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez.

Gonzalez threw three touchdowns in the team’s third consecutive victory. In three games this season, Gonzalez has completed 60% of his passes for 649 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been intercepted only once in 79 attempts.

Junior running back Achilles Sierra has played well in Jackson’s absence, rushing for a team-high 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Jacob Ramirez is one of Tulare County’s top two-way players. He leads Mission Oak with 14 catches for 282 yards and three touchdowns. On the defensive side at safety, he has 12 tackles, fourth-most on the team, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Porterville's Rocky Arguijo looks to pass as Redwood's Rio Sanchez closes in during their high school football game in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Porterville

Porterville has been one of the most consistent Tulare County programs since 2018.

The Panthers have gone a combined 32-16 during that six-year stretch with three seasons of at least eight wins or more. They did not play football during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Porterville is coming off a nine-win season and has continued that success into 2023.

Under head coach Keith Thompson, the Panthers have victories this year over McLane, South Bakersfield and Foothill-Bakersfield. They combined to outscore those three teams 98-27 and are fresh off a 44-0 rout of Foothill.

Porterville is averaging 32.6 points per game this season.

The Panthers are led by quarterback Rocky Arguijo (493 yards passing, five passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown), running back Samuel Alcantar (230 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns), receiver/safety Dominic Perez (130 yards receiving, one receiving touchdown; two interceptions) and linebacker Mark Salinas (18 tackles, two sacks).

Exeter Union's Ruben Ruiz (10) tips the ball away against Dinuba's Mikey Olvera (2) during homecoming game on October 22, 2021.

Exeter

Exeter is the reigning Tri-County Conference Sequoia champion.

The Monarchs are off to one of their best starts in recent memory with wins against Strathmore, Woodlake and Lindsay.

Two of Exeter's victories came by three points. The Monarchs defeated Strathmore 24-21 and outlasted Lindsay 17-14.

Exeter can make it win No. 4 against another Tulare County program when the Monarchs clash with Granite Hills (0-2) on Friday.

The Monarchs' top players this season are quarterback Jacob Molina (490 yards passing, five passing touchdowns; 100 yards rushing, one rushing touchdown), running back Niqo Calderon (175 yards rushing, one rushing touchdown; eight catches, 134 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns), receiver Aidan Robertson (20 catches, 285 yards receiving; two interceptions), receiver Ruben Ruiz (two receiving touchdowns) and safety Gunner Lentz (13 tackles).

Orosi running back Andrew Camarillo enters his senior season with 3,978 yards rushing and 58 career touchdowns.

Orosi

Orosi may have one of the best small-school players in the Central Section.

Senior running back Andrew Camarillo has already run for 690 yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

In stats reported to MaxPreps.com, Camarillo's rushing yardage total ranks as the 15th-most in the nation. Donelson's 701 yards rushing is ranked 12th nationally.

Tulare County has two of the nation's Top 15 rushing leaders in Donelson and Camarillo.

Camarillo has helped Orosi to a 3-0 start this season. The four-year starter is averaging 8.6 yards per carry on 80 rushing attempts. He ran for a season-high 275 yards in a 48-7 win over Big Valley Christian of Modesto.

The Cardinals are one of Tulare County's highest-scoring teams this year with an average of 44 points per game.

Sophomore safety Jason De La Cruz already has five interceptions through three games.

Redwood's Alex Perch runs against Clovis North in a non-league high school football Friday, August 25, 2023.

Performances of the week

Here are this week's top performers:

Here are this week's top performers:

Samuel Alcantar, Porterville: Alcantar scored three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving) to direct the Panthers to a win over Foothill.

Case Anders, Golden West: Anders had 93 yards rushing and a touchdown and also caught four passes for 24 yards and another touchdown.

Rocky Arguijo, Porterville: Arguijo passed for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

Cameron Azevedo, Mission Oak: Azevedo had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown as the Hawks downed Roosevelt.

Danny Azevedo, Tulare Western: Azevedo found the end zone twice and tallied 89 yards rushing as the Mustangs topped Mt. Whitney.

Israel Briggs, Mt. Whitney: Briggs hauled in two touchdowns in a loss to Tulare Western.

Daniel Ballesteros, Orosi: Ballesteros found the end twice, scoring on a catch and a run in a win over Big Valley Christian. He also had an interception on defense.

Andrew Camarillo, Orosi: Camarillo rushed for a season-high 275 yards and three touchdowns.

Niqo Calderon, Exeter: Calderon broke free for 103 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Monarchs outlasted Lindsay. He had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Joseph Ceballos, Lindsay: Ceballos made a team-high 12 tackles.

Julian Ceballos, Strathmore: Ceballos logged a team-best 12 tackles and also had a sack.

Ethan Cortes, Lindsay: Cortes led the Cardinals with 63 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Landon Costa, Golden West: Costa had five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Jordan Crisp, Tulare Union: Crisp threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns in the team's first loss of the season to Redwood.

Bryce Crook, CVC: Crook recorded five tackles and had an interception to help the Cavaliers to a win against Bakersfield Christian.

Chase Dempsey, Redwood: Dempsey registered a pair of sacks and two tackles to help the Rangers defeat Tulare Union.

Bryson Donelson, CVC: Donelson erupted for 193 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.

Xavier Garcia, Tulare Western: Garcia threw two touchdowns.

Danny Gonzalez, Mission Oak: Gonzalez tossed three touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Jaydon Henningham, Tulare Western: Henningham had seven tackles and a half-sack.

Kenny Jackson, Mission Oak: Jackson scored a receiving touchdown.

Mikey Johnson, Tulare Western: Johnson rushed for a career-high 153 yards.

Brent Kroeze, Central Valley Christian: Kroeze completed 18 of 19 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Franklin Lockhard, Tulare Unio n: Franklin finished with nine catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Xavier Martinez, Porterville: Martinez led the Panthers with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Jacob Molina, Exeter: Molina threw for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also had 37 yards rushing.

Carter Myers, Mt. Whitney: Myers registered four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Micah Paden, CVC: Paden scored two rushing touchdowns and had 38 yards rushing on just three attempts.

Alex Perch, Redwood: Perch rushed for 76 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also scored on a two-point conversion.

Dominic Perez, Porterville: Perez hauled in a touchdown and finished with three receptions for 48 yards.

Gunnar Piepgrass, CVC: The receiver led the Cavaliers with eight catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Michael Sanchez, Mt. Whitney: Sanchez piled up 11 tackles and also had an interception.

Jacob Ramirez, Mission Oak: Ramirez registered four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Cash Rico, Redwood: Rico returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown to seal the Rangers' first victory of the season. He also had a pass breakup.

Damaje Riley, Tulare Union: Riley racked up five receptions for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Isaiah Rivera, Mission Oak: Rivera led the Hawks with nine tackles.

Jonathan Ruiz, Porterville: Ruiz caught a 23-yard touchdown.

Mario Rodriguez, Mt. Whitney: Rodriguez amassed 11 tackles and also had a sack.

Micah Rodriguez, Mt. Whitney: Rodriguez tossed three touchdowns and had 138 yards passing.

Mark Salinas, Porterville: Salinas rushed for 39 yards and also made two sacks and six tackles on defense.

Luke Sanchez, Redwood: In his first varsity start, Sanchez threw for 198 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown bomb.

Preston Seechan, Tulare Western: Seechan tied for the team lead with seven tackles and also posted a sack.

Jaanveer Singh, Tulare Western: Singh scored on a six-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Brayden Stevenson, Tulare Union: Stevenson caught three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards into the end zone.

Aubrey Taylor, Tulare Western: Taylor scored two touchdowns and also intercepted a pass on defense.

Raymon Velazquez, Golden West: Velazquez threw for a touchdown and also ran for another.

Ronald Walsh, Redwood: Walsh hauled in an 86-yard touchdown.

Tulare County Cream of the Crop Power Rankings

1. Central Valley Christian (3-0): Cavaliers star running back Bryson Donelson has already rushed for more than 700 yards.

Up next: Clovis North (3-0)

2. Redwood (1-2): The Rangers registered their first win of the season in a 42-35 victory at Tulare Union.

Up next: Tulare Western (2-1)

3. Tulare Union (2-1): Freshman receiver Damaje Riley has caught 12 passes for 269 yards and scored five total touchdowns.

Up next: at Justin Garza (2-1)

4. Mission Oak (3-0): The Hawks are averaging nearly 37 points per game.

Up next: Mt. Whitney (1-2)

5. Porterville (3-0): The Panthers have won 12 of their past 14 games.

Up next: Bye

