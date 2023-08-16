Tulare County Football: Top games to watch, Week 1 predictions, rankings

The 2023 Central Section high school football season officially kicks off on Aug. 17 across the Central San Joaquin Valley and Central Coast.

Here are some of the top Tulare County games to watch in week one (all games are Friday unless noted), plus the Times-Delta's predictions and Tulare County Cream of the Crop Power Rankings.

Games to watch

Monache (0-0) at Mission Oak (0-0), 7:30 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

This non-league showdown on Thursday night opens football action in Tulare County. Monache is led this season by new head coach Aaron Berry and Mission Oak is under the direction of second-year skipper Marty Martin.

The Marauders are operating a pro-style offense this season.

The Hawks will continue to utilize Martin's uptempo, no-huddle spread offense. That attack generated nearly 4,000 yards of total offense last season as they threw for 2,906 yards passing and tallied 1,015 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns.

This year, Mission Oak is led by senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez and receiver/running back Kenny Jackson. Gonzalez passed for 2,857 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Jackson had 1,051 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

The Hawks defeated Monache 56-0 in 2022.

Times-Delta prediction: Mission Oak 33, Monache 14

Tulare Union's Tieler Peterson runs against Hanford in a West Yosemite League high school football game on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Tulare Union (0-0) at Mt. Whitney (0-0), 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

Tulare Union has won seven of its past eight games against Mt. Whitney, but the Pioneers topped the Tribe last season 29-16 in both teams' 2022 season opener.

The Tribe are expected to field one of Tulare County's top offenses in 2023 with the return of starting quarterback Jordan Crisp, receivers Sonny Guess and Brayden Stevenson, and running back Tieler Peterson.

As a freshman, Crisp led Tulare Union to the Central Section Divison III playoffs last season after being named the starting quarterback late in the year. He is 3-1 as the Tribe's starting signal caller.

Top Mt. Whitney players are receiver Carter Myers, right tackle Jacob Barney, linebacker/running back Michael Sanchez and receiver Israel Briggs. Those four helped the Pioneers reach the section's Division III postseason last year.

Times-Delta prediction: Tulare Union 28, Mt. Whitney 14

El Diamante (0-0) at Tulare Western (0-0), 7:30 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

El Diamante won only one game last year but entered the offseason with some momentum after earning a victory in the Battle for the Saddle rivalry game against Golden West.

The Miners are carried this season by left tackle Marsel Akins, quarterback Kaleb Konersman, defensive back Jayden Lopez and running back Caleb Silva. Akins is a Fresno State verbal commit.

Tulare Western is transitioning from a spread offense to a Pistol Wing T. The Mustangs will rely on establishing the run game while playing strong on defense.

Top Mustangs to keep an eye on this season are linebackers Cole Demmers and Josh Harris and defensive lineman Ray'N May. Senior receiver Jaanveer Singh will help lead the offense.

Tulare Western topped El Diamante 31-13 in 2022. The Mustangs have won five straight over the Miners.

Times-Delta prediction: El Diamante 14, Tulare Western 13

Ripon Christian (0-0) at Central Valley Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m., Cavalier Stadium

CVC head coach Mason Hughes enters the team's season opener one win shy of reaching career coaching victory No. 100.

In his 15th season, Hughes has amassed a 99-64 overall head coaching record.

The Cavaliers have one of Tulare County's top players this season in senior running back Bryson Donelson. During his junior year, he ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns in just eight games.

Other CVC players to watch this year are offensive linemen Caleb Noeske and Tyler Hughes, quarterback Brent Kroeze, linebacker Trent Greidanus, receiver Gunnar Piepgrass, and defensive back Bryce Crook.

The Cavaliers defeated Ripon Christian 42-14 last season.

Times-Delta prediction: CVC 35, Ripon Christian 21

Redwood (0-0) at Centennial (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Redwood opens the 2023 season with a road game in Bakersfield.

The Rangers are the reigning East Yosemite League champions and are coming off an eight-win campaign.

Head coach Kevin Scharton's crew is breaking in a new quarterback, Erik Rico, but does return a strong senior nucleus in defensive end Kai Preisendorf, receivers Moses Burk and Evan Galley, lineman B.J. Wainwright, running back Alex Perch, safety Brandon Woodrow and cornerbacks Isaia Galaviz and Dallas Harris.

Centennial has one of the best players in the Central Section in senior Jaxton Santiago — a 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver/tight end who is a Boston College commit.

Centennial is on a nine-game winning streak against Redwood. The Rangers' last victory over the Golden Hawks came in a 34-31 win in 2008.

Times-Delta prediction: Centennial 27, Redwood 21

Here are other Tulare County games to watch:

Dinuba (0-0) at Sanger (0-0), 7 p.m.

Parlier (0-0) at Farmersville (0-0), 7 p.m.

Orosi (0-0) at Madera South (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Strathmore (0-0) at Exeter (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

McLane (0-0) at Porterville (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Golden West (0-0) at Arroyo Grande (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Woodlake (0-0) at Hanford West (0-0), 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Tulare County Cream of the Crop Power Rankings

Overview of the top five teams in Tulare County:

1. Central Valley Christian (0-0). Cavaliers head coach Mason Hughes enters the 2023 season with 99 career victories.

Up next: Ripon Christian (0-0)

2. Redwood (0-0). The Rangers are the reigning East Yosemite League champions and are coming off an eight-win campaign.

Up next: at Centennial (0-0)

3. Tulare Union (0-0). The Tribe will likely field one of the top offenses in Tulare County this season with the return of starting quarterback Jordan Crisp, receivers Sonny Guess and Brayden Stevenson and running back Tieler Peterson.

Up next: at Mt. Whitney (0-0)

4. Mission Oak (0-0). The Hawks are led by quarterback Danny Gonzalez and receivers Kenny Jackson and Jacob Ramirez.

Up next: Monache (0-0)

5. Porterville (0-0). Quarterback Rocky Arguijo will lead the Panthers after earning Co-East Yosemite League Offensive Player of the Year honors last season.

Up next: McLane (0-0)

