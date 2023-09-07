Tulare County Football: Top games to watch, Week 4 predictions

Here are some of the top Tulare County high school football games to watch in Week 4 (all games are Friday unless noted), plus the Times-Delta's predictions:

Tulare Union (2-1) at Justin Garza (2-1), 7:30 p.m., Koligan Stadium

Tulare Union hits the road for the third time in four weeks — this time for a Thursday night non-league game in Fresno.

The Tribe suffered their first loss of the season, a 42-35 defeat to Redwood, in Week 3 but led that game for the majority of the time.

Under longtime head coach Darren Bennett, who is in his 29th season, Tulare Union is averaging 46 points per game and has already scored 49 points or more twice in three contests.

The Tribe offense is led by sophomore quarterback Jordan Crisp (999 yards passing, eight passing touchdowns), senior running back Tieler Peterson (140 yards rushing, four rushing touchdowns; nine catches, 153 yards receiving), sophomore receiver Brayden Stevenson (14 catches, 217 yards receiving, four receiving touchdowns) and freshman wideout Damaje Riley (12 receptions, 269 yards receiving, four receiving touchdowns).

Justin Garza, a new school that is just in its second varsity season, has wins over Immanuel and Sanger West.

Times-Delta prediction: Tulare Union 48, Justin Garza 28

Clovis North (3-0) at Central Valley Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m., Cavalier Stadium

Dating back to the 2021 season, CVC has won 20 of their past 22 games.

The Cavaliers are off to their second straight 3-0 start and have won games this year in style while outscoring their opponents a combined 160-78.

CVC is averaging 53.3 points per game behind the exploits of star senior running back Bryson Donelson (701 yards rushing, 13 total touchdowns). The three-star college prospect is averaging a staggering 22.6 yards per carry.

First-year starting quarterback Brent Kroeze is coming off the best game of his career. In a win over Bakersfield Christian, he completed 18 of 19 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Kroeze's top target is junior receiver Gunnar Piepgrass (12 catches, 246 yards, three receiving touchdowns).

Defensively, a couple of the Cavaliers' top players are senior defensive back Max Benson (team-high 27 tackles) and senior linebacker Trent Greidanus (17 tackles, two sacks).

Clovis North is considered one of the best overall teams in the Central Section this season. The Broncos have one of the top ground attacks in Central California, led by junior running backs Jackson Cinfel (315 yards rushing, four rushing touchdowns) and Mckay Madsen (201 yards rushing, four rushing touchdowns).

Clovis North has allowed only 14 points all season and is fresh off a 55-0 win against El Diamante. The Broncos also have a 21-6 victory over Redwood.

CVC won last year's meeting 23-9.

Times-Delta prediction: Clovis North 34, CVC 33

Tulare Western's Danny Azevedo looks for running room against Mt. Whitney during their football game at Mineral King Bowl in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Tulare Western (2-1) at Redwood (1-2), 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

Redwood earned its first win of the 2023 season in a 42-35 victory over Tulare Union.

In that game, the Rangers were led by sophomore quarterback Luke Sanchez, who filled in for an injured Erik Rico.

Sanchez shined in his first varsity start, throwing for 198 yards and a touchdown. He completed nearly 79% of his passes while hitting 11 of 14 attempts.

Senior running back Alex Perch scored a career-high three touchdowns in that victory. He leads the Rangers with 172 yards rushing this season.

On defense, Redwood is led by senior linebacker Alec Harrold (22 tackles) and senior defensive lineman Chase Dempsey (six tackles, three sacks).

Tulare Western has already defeated two Visalia teams — El Diamante and Mt. Whitney — this season. The Mustangs are fresh off a 36-21 win against the Pioneers.

Head coach Derek Rosa installed a Pistol Wing T offense in the Mustangs' offseason and that has resulted in nearly 700 yards rushing and 10 total offensive touchdowns (four passing, six rushing).

Top Mustangs' players to watch are senior quarterback Xavier Garcia (201 yards passing, four passing touchdowns), junior running back Mikey Johnson (258 yards rushing, rushing touchdown), running back Danny Azevedo (three rushing touchdowns) and junior linebacker Josh Harris (23 tackles).

Tulare Western has won three of its past five games against Redwood but the Rangers earned a 30-7 victory last season.

Times-Delta prediction: Redwood 28, Tulare Western 14

Mt. Whitney (1-2) at Mission Oak (3-0), 7:30 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

Mission Oak returns home for the first time in three weeks.

The Hawks are off to their third straight 3-0 start behind the standout play of senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez (649 yards passing and nine passing touchdowns). He has been intercepted only once in 79 attempts.

Mission Oak has won three straight over Mt. Whitney, including a 30-6 win last season.

Top Hawks players this season are junior running back Achilles Sierra (267 yards rushing, three rushing touchdowns) and senior receiver/safety Jacob Ramirez (14 catches, 282 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns; 12 tackles, two pass deflections, fumble recovery).

Mt. Whitney lost to Tulare Western in Week 3 but did lead 15-0 at one point.

The Pioneers have one of the top receivers in Tulare County in sophomore wideout Israel Briggs. The three-sport standout had two touchdowns in the Tulare Western loss.

Mt. Whitney's last victory over Mission Oak came in 2018 when the Pioneers topped the Hawks 55-21.

Times-Delta prediction: Mission Oak 34, Mt. Whitney 28

Times-Delta overall season predictions record: 12-2

Here are other Tulare County games to watch:

Monache (0-3) at Paso Robles (0-2), 7 p.m.

Granite Hills (0-2) at Exeter (3-0), 7:15 p.m.

El Diamante (0-3) at Edison (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Selma (0-3) at Dinuba (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Golden West (0-3) at Kingsburg (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Avenal (2-1) at Farmersville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay (1-1) at McFarland (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

