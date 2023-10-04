Tulare County Football: Top games to watch, Week 8 predictions

Here are some of the top Tulare County high school football games to watch in Week 8 (all games are Friday unless noted), plus the Times-Delta's predictions:

Dinuba (3-3, 0-1) at Tulare Western (2-4, 0-1), 7:30 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

These two run-first teams will collide on Thursday night in a West Yosemite League game.

Dinuba and Tulare Western both lost their WYL openers in Week 7. The Emperors fell to Hanford and the Mustangs lost to Mission Oak.

Dinuba has won two of its past three games but scored a season-low six points in a loss to Hanford. The Emperors pro-style rushing attack is led by senior running back Diego Tuttle. He had a season-high 219 yards rushing in a win over Golden West in August.

Tulare Western’s Pistol Wing T offense is carried by junior running back Mikey Johnson (506 yards rushing, touchdown) and senior wing Jaanveer Singh (248 yards rushing, two touchdowns; 12 catches, 148 yards receiving).

Dinuba won last season’s matchup 49-7.

Times-Delta prediction: Dinuba 24, Tulare Western 20

Calpreps.com projection: Dinuba 26, Tulare Western 21

Redwood (3-3, 1-0) at Porterville (4-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m., Spartan Stadium

This East Yosemite League game will be played in Strathmore.

After a 0-2 start, Redwood has won three of its past four games with victories against Tulare Union, Tulare Western and El Diamante.

The Rangers are led by their defensive line, which features veteran starters in senior defensive ends Chase Dempsey (24 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Kai Preisendorf (16 tackles, three sacks) and defensive tackle Moses Saulsbury (24 tackles, sack).

Porterville has lost back-to-back games after beginning the 2023 season with four straight wins over McLane, South Bakersfield, Foothill-Bakersfield and Highland-Bakersfield.

The Panthers fell to Exeter in Week 6 followed by an EYL defeat at Mt. Whitney.

In both losses, Porterville surrendered six combined passing touchdowns.

Redwood has only five passing touchdowns on the season. Sophomore quarterback Luke Sanchez has thrown for 465 yards with five touchdowns.

The Rangers topped Porterville 28-0 in 2022.

Times-Delta prediction: Redwood 21, Porterville 13

Calpreps.com projection: Redwood 28, Porterville 13

Selma (1-5, 0-0) at Central Valley Christian (5-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m., Cavalier Stadium

CVC is the highest-scoring team in Tulare County, averaging 48.3 points per game.

That explosive offense is spearheaded by senior running back Bryson Donelson (1,292 yards rushing, 21 rushing touchdowns), senior quarterback Brent Kroeze (1,068 yards passing, 14 passing touchdowns) and junior wideout Gunnar Piepegrass (22 catches, 361 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns).

Donelson has a realistic shot at breaking the all-time Visalia career rushing record. He has run for 4,133 yards. The three-star college recruit is averaging 215.3 yards per game with four contests remaining in the regular season and possibly a few playoff showdowns. Former Golden West great Gonzalo Rodriguez holds the city record with 5,304 yards rushing from 2014-17.

Selma’s only win this season came in a 27-21 victory against a winless Reedley team. The Bears are allowing an average of 38.1 points per game.

Times-Delta prediction: CVC 58, Selma 6

Calpreps.com projection: CVC 69, Selma 6

More: What's behind Orosi's undefeated 6-0 start? Plus, 56 top performers, power rankings

Hanford (5-1, 1-0) at Tulare Union (4-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

This showdown will feature two of the highest-scoring teams in the WYL.

Tulare Union has scored 38 total touchdowns and is averaging 43.8 points per game.

Hanford has amassed 40 total touchdowns. The Bullpups are averaging 46.8 points per outing.

Tulare Union is coming off a loss to defending WYL champion Lemoore.

The Tribe dropped a season-low 21 points in that defeat but did score three second-half touchdowns after being shut out in the first half.

That performance was sparked by sophomore quarterback Jordan Crisp (2,000 yards passing, 19 passing touchdowns), sophomore receiver Brayden Stevenson (34 catches, 539 yards receiving, eight receiving touchdowns) and freshman wideout Damaje Riley (29 receptions, 535 yards receiving, six receiving touchdowns).

Hanford is led by junior quarterback Daniel Gomez (1,468 yards passing, 15 passing touchdowns), junior running back Kourdey Glass (289 yards rushing, nine rushing touchdowns; 12 catches, 213 yards receiving, four receiving touchdowns) and senior receiver Jordan Black (22 receptions, 480 yards receiving, six receiving touchdowns).

Hanford beat Tulare Union 49-6 last season.

Times-Delta prediction: Hanford 48, Tulare Union 34

Calpreps.com projection: Hanford 41, Tulare Union 35

More: Lemoore runs past Tulare Union with over 300 yards rushing

Golden West (1-5, 1-0) at Mt. Whitney (3-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

Golden West picked up its first win of the season in a 23-19 victory over Monache.

The Trailblazers trailed that game 12-0 before rallying in the second half by scoring 23 points.

Golden West is anchored this season by senior quarterback Raymon Velazquez (1,304 yards passing, nine passing touchdowns), junior running back Case Anders (467 yards rushing, three rushing touchdowns; 31 catches, 280 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns), senior receiver Chris Garcia (25 receptions, 413 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns) and linebacker Leo Gonzalez (70 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries).

Mt. Whitney has wins this year over Morro Bay, Reedley and Porterville.

The Pioneers dropped a season-high 35 points in their EYL win against the Panthers. Sophomore quarterback Micah Rodriguez is coming off one of the best performances of his career. He completed 25-of-32 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore wideout Israel Briggs caught one of those touchdowns and finished with 11 catches for 189 yards.

Golden West won last year's meeting 18-13.

Times-Delta prediction: Golden West 27, Mt. Whitney 22

Calpreps.com projection: Golden West 28, Mt. Whitney 26

Mission Oak (5-1, 1-0) at Lemoore (4-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m., Lemoore Stadium

Lemoore is the reigning WYL and Central Section Division II champions.

Under head coach Rich Tuman, the Tigers have won 24 games since the 2021 season, including a 12-win campaign last year.

Top Tigers players to watch are senior quarterback Johnny Cunha, senior running backs Elijah Dailey and Dameion Hernandez, and senior receivers/defensive backs Kobe Green and Kiontre Harris.

Mission Oak's only loss this season came to CVC. The Hawks have registered victories against Monache, Taft, Roosevelt, Mt. Whitney and Tulare Western.

Top Hawks players are senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez (1,388 yards passing, 15 passing touchdowns), junior running back Achilles Sierra (401 yards rushing, five rushing touchdowns), senior receiver Jacob Ramirez (18 catches, 397 yards receiving, four receiving touchdowns) and senior running back Kenny Jackson (167 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns; 18 receptions, 290 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns).

Lemoore shut out Mission Oak 48-0 last season.

Times-Delta prediction: Lemoore 35, Mission Oak 21

Calpreps.com projection: Lemoore 35, Mission Oak 14

Times-Delta overall season predictions record: 22-5

Here are other Tulare County games to watch:

Orosi (6-0) at Granite Hills (1-5), 7:15 p.m., Thursday

Orcutt Academy (3-2) at Alpaugh (1-4), 6 p.m.

Washington Union (2-4) at Exeter (6-0), 7 p.m.

Strathmore (3-3) at Woodlake (2-3), 7:15 p.m.

Farmersville (1-5) at Lindsay (2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Monache (1-5) at El Diamante (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County Football: Top games to watch, Week 8 predictions