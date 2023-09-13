Tulare County Football: Top games to watch, Week 5 predictions

Here are a couple of the top Tulare County high school football games to watch in Week 5 (all games are Friday unless noted), plus the Times-Delta's predictions:

Hanford (3-1) at Redwood (2-2), 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

Can the Rangers make it three wins in a row?

Redwood has won back-to-back games, beating Tulare Union 42-35 and Tulare Western 17-6.

The Rangers have defeated Hanford in their past two meetings, winning 24-21 in 2021 and 26-20 last season.

This year, Redwood is led by sophomore quarterback Luke Sanchez (219 yards passing, touchdown), senior running back Alex Perch (202 yards rushing, four touchdowns), senior receiver Evan Galley (11 catches, 125 yards), senior linebacker Alec Harrold (28 tackles) and senior defensive lineman Chase Dempsey (3.5 sacks).

Redwood's Alex Perch runs against Clovis North in a non-league high school football Friday, August 25, 2023.

Hanford suffered its first loss of the season in a 35-6 defeat to unbeaten Frontier-Bakersfield (4-0).

Despite that hiccup, the Bullpups are still one of the highest-scoring teams in the Central Section, averaging nearly 47 points per game.

Hanford standouts are junior quarterback Daniel Gomez (1,086 yards passing, 12 touchdowns), junior running back Albert Richardson (145 yards rushing, five touchdowns; nine catches, 173 yards receiving, two touchdowns), junior running back Kourdey Glass (141 yards rushing, five touchdowns; eight catches, 124 yards receiving, three touchdowns) and senior receiver/defensive back Jordan Black (12 catches, 344 yards receiving, three touchdowns; 27 tackles).

This game will be televised live locally on CW KFRE 59’s Friday Night Rivals.

Times-Delta prediction: Redwood 28, Hanford 27

Central Valley Christian (3-1) at Mission Oak (4-0), 7:30 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

Mission Oak is one of eight Central Section teams who are undefeated at 4-0.

The Hawks have wins over Monache, Taft, Roosevelt and Mt. Whitney.

This is the third year in a row that Mission Oak has started the season 4-0.

Top Hawks players to watch are senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez (800 yards passing, 10 touchdowns; 112 yards rushing, touchdown), junior running back Achilles Sierra (352 yards rushing, four touchdowns), senior running back Kenny Jackson (115 yards rushing, touchdown; 10 catches, 100 yards receiving, two touchdowns), senior receiver/safety Jacob Ramirez (14 catches, 282 yards receiving, three touchdowns; 15 tackles) and linebacker Isaiah Rivera (29 tackles, half-sack).

Central Valley Christian's Bryce Crook takes a pass under pressure from Clovis North's Cannon Parks in a non-league high school football game Friday, September 8, 2023.

CVC registered its first defeat of the season in a 48-14 loss to undefeated and Division I powerhouse Clovis North (4-0).

The Cavaliers still do have one of the most explosive offenses in Tulare County, though.

CVC is averaging nearly 44 points per game behind the steady play of senior quarterback Brent Kroeze, senior running back Bryson Donelson, junior receiver Gunnar Piepgrass and senior defensive back Max Benson.

The Cavaliers are 2-0 against Mission Oak. They won 42-7 last year and knocked off the Hawks 35-12 in the abbreviated COVID-19-impacted 2021 spring season.

Times-Delta prediction: CVC 34, Mission Oak 27

Times-Delta overall season predictions record: 16-2

Here are other Tulare County games to watch:

Dinuba (2-2) at Washington Union (1-2), 7 p.m.

Orosi (3-0) at Farmersville (1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Granite Hills (0-3) at Corcoran (2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Orange Cove (2-1) at Strathmore (1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Lindsay (2-1) at Woodlake (0-2), 7:15 p.m.

El Diamante (0-4) at Stockdale-Bakersfield (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Highland (2-2) at Porterville (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

