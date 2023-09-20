Tulare County Football: Top games to watch, Week 6 predictions

Here are some of the top Tulare County high school football games to watch in Week 6 (all games are Friday unless noted), plus the Times-Delta's predictions:

Tehachapi (5-0) at Golden West (0-4), 7:30 p.m., Visalia Community Stadium

Golden West has lost seven straight games dating back to the 2022 season.

The Trailblazers may be better than their record indicates this year, though, after playing a brutal non-league schedule.

Golden West hung tough with undefeated Kingsburg until the final minute on Sept. 8 and also had a narrow loss in the final seconds to Dinuba in August.

Two of the Trailblazers' losses this season, Kingsburg and Dinuba, have come by a combined nine points.

Golden West’s first four non-league opponents in 2023 are a combined 14-4.

The Trailblazers have been able to move the ball effectively under former Porterville and Mission Oak head coach Michael Machado — the team’s new offensive coordinator.

The spread offense is led by senior quarterback Raymon Velazquez (1,103 yards passing, eight touchdowns; 40 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns), junior running back Case Anders (158 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns; 24 catches, 232 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns), senior receiver Chris Garcia (23 catches, 370 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns), senior receiver Isaac Elias (two rushing touchdowns; 19 catches, 297 yards rushing, receiving touchdown), senior linebacker Leo Gonzalez (52 tackles, two sacks) and senior defensive back Francisco Lopez (11 tackles, three interceptions).

Tehachapi is averaging 40.8 points per game and has allowed only 34 points all season. The Warriors are a run-oriented team, averaging 255 yards rushing per game.

Golden West defeated Tehachapi last season 34-13.

Times-Delta prediction: Tehachapi 35, Golden West 32

Tulare Union hosts Redwood in a non-league high school football game at Bob Mathias Stadium on September 1, 2023.

Kingsburg (4-0) at Tulare Union (3-1) 7:30 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

Kingsburg is just one of 13 undefeated teams remaining in the Central Section.

The Vikings are coming off a 31-29 win over Golden West and roll into Friday’s non-league contest averaging 38 points per game behind senior quarterback Max Warkentin (938 yards passing, 11 touchdowns).

Tulare Union has one of the most productive offenses in Tulare County.

The Tribe are averaging 50 points per game.

That explosive attack is led by sophomore quarterback Jordan Crisp (1,360 yards passing, 14 touchdowns), senior running back Tieler Peterson (320 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns; 12 catches, 209 yards, receiving touchdown), freshman wideout Damje Riley (21 catches, 397 yards receiving, five receiving touchdowns), sophomore receiver Brayden Stevenson (20 catches, 288 yards receiving, five receiving touchdowns), sophomore receiver Franklin Lockard (20 catches, 212 yards receiving, four receiving touchdowns), senior receiver Sonny Guess (16 catches, 188 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns) and junior linebacker Dominic Wilson (45 tackles).

Tulare Union is 2-1 against Kingsburg since 2014. The Tribe won 49-28 in 2014 and earned a 45-19 victory the following season. The Vikings defeated Tulare Union 49-28 last season.

Times-Delta prediction: Tulare Union 43, Kingsburg 35

Porterville (4-0) at Exeter (4-0), 7:30 p.m., Monarch Stadium

This non-league showdown features a battle of the unbeatens.

Porterville has wins over McLane, South Bakersfield, Foothill-Bakersfield and Highland-Bakersfield.

The Panthers have one of Tulare County’s top defenses and have surrendered only 27 points all season.

Porterville is headlined by senior quarterback Rocky Arguijo (659 yards passing, eight touchdowns; rushing touchdown).

Arguijo, the 2022 co-East Yosemite League offensive most valuable player, is 13-2 as the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

Top Porterville players to watch on Friday are senior running back/defensive back Samuel Alcantar (230 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns; four catches, 83 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns; 13 tackles, interception), senior receiver Dominic Perez (11 catches, 220 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns) and sophomore linebacker Mark Salinas (22 tackles, two sacks).

All for of Exeter’s victories this season came against Tulare County programs — Strathmore, Woodlake, Lindsay and Granite Hills.

The Monarchs are led by junior quarterback Jacob Molina (506 yards passing, five touchdowns; 228 yards rushing, four rushing touchdowns), junior running back Niqo Calderon (138 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns; eight catches 134 yards receiving, three receiving touchdowns), senior receiver Aidan Robertson (22 catches, 293 yards receiving) and sophomore defensive back Joseph Ruiz (23 tackles, three interceptions).

Exeter is 4-1 against Porterville since 2004 but the Panthers topped the Monarchs 34-6 last season.

Times-Delta prediction: Porterville 28, Exeter 13

Times-Delta overall season predictions record: 17-3

Here are other Tulare County games to watch:

Tulare Western (2-2) at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Pinewood (2-0) at Alpaugh (1-2), 7 p.m.

Mt. Whitney (1-3) at Reedley (0-4), 7 p.m.

Woodlake (1-2) at Corcoran (3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Lindsay (2-2) at Orosi (4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Orange Cove (2-2) at Granite Hills (0-4), 7:15 p.m.

Farmersville (1-3) at Strathmore (2-2), 7:15 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County Football: Top games to watch, Week 6 predictions