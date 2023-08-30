Tulare County Football: Top games to watch, Week 3 predictions

Here are some of the top Tulare County high school football games to watch in Week 3 (all games are Friday unless noted), plus the Times-Delta's predictions:

Redwood (0-2) at Tulare Union (2-0), 7:30 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

Tulare Union's high-scoring offense is back.

The Tribe are averaging nearly 52 points per game this season behind solid play from quarterback Jordan Crisp (673 yards passing, eight touchdowns), running back Tieler Peterson (140 yards rushing, four touchdowns; seven catches, 150 yards receiving), and receivers Brayden Stevenson (11 catches, 149 yards receiving, three touchdowns) and Franklin Lockhard (nine catches, 150 yards receiving, two touchdowns).

The Tulare Union defense has been stellar, too, surrendering just eight points per game. That unit is led by junior linebacker Dominic Wilson (14 tackles) and Francisco Fernandez (18 tackles).

Tulare Union's Tieler Peterson runs against El Diamante in a non-league high school football Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Redwood is coming off losses to perennial Central Section powerhouses Centennial (1-1) and Clovis North (2-0).

The Rangers have played their past two games without their top offensive weapon — senior receiver Moses Burk. Redwood has scored only 19 combined points this season but may be able to find its rhythm on offense with the return of Burk from an injury. Last season, Burk led the Rangers in receiving with 46 catches for 638 yards and eight touchdowns to earn All-East Yosemite League first-team honors.

Since head coach Kevin Scharton's arrival, Redwood is 2-0 against Tulare Union, winning 28-8 in 2019 and 48-20 last season.

Times-Delta prediction: Redwood 24, Tulare Union 21

Golden West's Raymon Velazquez drops back against Dinuba in the first half of their game in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Hanford (2-0) at Golden West (0-2), 7:30 p.m., Visalia Community Stadium

Hanford is one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation.

The Bullpups enter the non-league showdown averaging an astounding 70.5 points per game. They are fresh off a 70-0 rout of Buhach Colony (0-2).

Under head coach Cannon Sanchez, the team's uptempo, no-huddle offense has already scored 20 total touchdowns through two games. The junior tandem of Kourdey Glass (121 yards rushing, five touchdowns) and Albert Richardson (113 yards rushing, five touchdowns) give Hanford one of the top backfields in the Central Section. Glass also has three receiving touchdowns on four catches.

Dating back to last season, Golden West has lost five consecutive games but the Trailblazers have been competitive in 2023.

In its 22-15 defeat to Dinuba, Golden West led by one point, 15-14, with under 2 minutes to play in the fourth before the Emperors rallied late for the victory.

The Trailblazers showed promise in that loss. Senior cornerback Francisco Lopez had three interceptions. Senior linebacker Leo Gonzalez is one of the state's leading tacklers with 33 stops. Senior quarterback Raymon Velazquez is averaging 317 yards passing per game.

Hanford defeated Golden West 58-0 in last year's meeting. The Bullpups have won four straight against the Trailblazers.

Times-Delta prediction: Hanford 55, Golden West 21

Tulare Western running back Mikey Johnson looks for room to run against El Diamante during their season opener at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare, Calif. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Tulare Western (1-1) at Mt. Whitney (1-1), 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

Mt. Whitney earned its first win of the 2023 season in a 28-16 win at Morro Bay.

In that victory, the Pioneers were led by quarterback Micah Rodriguez (two passing touchdowns), running back/slot back Tallen Xiong (four catches, 41 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns) and running back Kysen Sing (86 yards rushing).

The Pioneers are averaging 20.5 points per game this season.

Tulare Western suffered its first defeat of the year in a 28-27 loss to Bullard.

In that game, Mustangs junior running back Mikey Johnson had 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Sophomore safety Joaquin Guzman registered two interceptions, including a 20-yard return for a score.

Tulare Western is on a six-game winning streak against Mt. Whitney. The Pioneers' last victory over the Mustangs came in a 19-12 win in 2015.

Times-Delta prediction: Tulare Western 21, Mt. Whitney 20

Bakersfield Christian (1-1) at Central Valley Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m., Cavalier Stadium

CVC has won three straight against its Kern County private school rival.

The Cavaliers have one of the Central Section's premier players, regardless of division and position, in senior running back Bryson Donelson.

Through two games, Donelson has already amassed 508 yards rushing and 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving). He is averaging 26.7 yards per carry and currently leads the state in rushing yards in stats reported to MaxPreps.com.

Senior quarterback Brent Kroeze showed why head coach Mason Hughes was so high on him entering this season. In the 41-12 win against Edison, Kroeze threw for 184 yards with two touchdowns and displayed some speed on the zone read, keeping the ball for a 29-yard scamper.

CVC is averaging 52 points per game this season.

Bakersfield Christian will face its third straight private school when it collides with CVC. The Eagles defeated Mission Prep-San Luis Obispo 13-8 in their season opener but fell to St. Joseph-Santa Maria 14-0 in Week 2.

The Eagles are coached by Darren Carr — the older brother of New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Times-Delta prediction: CVC 34, Bakersfield Christian 27

Times-Delta overall season predictions record: 8-2

Here are other Tulare County games to watch:

Farmersville (1-0) at Tranquility (0-2), 7:15 p.m., Thursday

Granite Hills (0-1) at McFarland (1-1), 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Foothill (1-1) at Porterville (2-0), 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Exeter (2-0) at Lindsay (1-0), 7 p.m.

Mendota (0-2) at Strathmore (1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sierra Pacific (2-0) at Woodlake (0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Dinuba (1-1) at Kingsburg (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Mission Oak (2-0) at Roosevelt (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

El Diamante (0-2) at Clovis North (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

