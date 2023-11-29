Tulare County Football: State regional bowl game previews, predictions

Here are the top Tulare County high school football games to watch in the 2023 CIF State Regional Championship Bowl Games (all games are Saturday, Dec. 2), plus the Times-Delta's predictions:

Simi Valley (9-5) at Central Valley Christian (13-1), 6 p.m., Cavalier Stadium

CVC makes a return to the CIF State Championship Regional Bowl Game for the second time in three years.

In 2021, the Cavaliers won the state's Division 4-AA south title, beating Serrano 21-9 in Southern California to advance to the state championship game but lost to Marin Catholic 33-14.

Under head coach Mason Hughes, CVC has gone on to play in a state championship game twice after winning a section title. In 2018, after claiming the Central Section Division IV crown, the Cavaliers also advanced to the state's Division 4-AA title showdown before losing 43-14 to Pleasant Valley-Chico — the alma mater of Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Will history repeat itself?

It's likely.

CVC has the luxury of playing for a regional title at home. The Cavaliers are 9-1 in home games this year with their only loss coming to undefeated Clovis North (13-0) — the 2023 Central Section Division I champion.

Central Valley Christian's Bryce Crook catches a pass and runs it in for the first touchdown against Lemoore during their Central Section Division II high school football championship playoff game in Visalia, Calif., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Post-COVID, since 2021, CVC is 22-5 when suiting up at Cavalier Stadium.

The Cavaliers roll into Saturday's regional bowl on a 10-game winning streak. Senior running back Bryson Donelson, a Fresno State verbal commit, has led the way with 2,737 yards rushing and 50 total touchdowns (41 rushing, nine receiving).

CVC is averaging nearly 43 points per game. The Cavaliers' defense has registered 19 interceptions, six fumble recoveries and 19 sacks this season.

Simi Valley, a public school in Southern California with nearly 2,000 students in the latest figures reported by U.S. News & World Report, won its first section championship in school history during the Thanksgiving break, beating Mira Costa 44-38 to claim a Southern Section Division 6 crown.

Simi Valley opened in 1920. The Pioneers are led by senior quarterback Jesse Sereno (2,906 yards passing, 27 passing touchdowns; 190 yards rushing, five rushing touchdowns) and junior running back Brice Hawkins (1,640 yards rushing, 19 rushing touchdowns; 51 catches, 554 yards receiving, five receiving touchdowns).

Times-Delta prediction: CVC 34, Simi Valley 21

Calpreps.com projection: CVC 38, Simi Valley 31

Rio Hondo Prep-Arcadia(13-1) at Mission Oak (9-5), 6 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

Mission Oak made school history during the Thanksgiving break.

The Hawks captured their first Central Section championship in program history, beating Kerman 34-14 to bring home the Central Section Division III title. Mission Oak was established in 2008.

Mission Oak will host its first state regional bowl game in school history. Saturday's contest is the state's Division 4-A south regional title showdown.

The Hawks have been led all year by senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez (2,866 yards passing, 34 passing touchdowns; 462 yards rushing, 12 rushing touchdowns) and senior running back/cornerback Kenny Jackson (649 yards rushing, six rushing touchdowns; 47 receptions, 710 yards receiving, seven receiving touchdowns; 23 tackles, two interceptions).

Since transferring from Redwood before the start of the 2022 season, Gonzalez has passed for 5,723 yards with 62 passing touchdowns in his Mission Oak career. He is 180 yards away from tying the school's all-time passing yards record set by former Hawks star quarterback Trey McJunkin.

Mission Oak's Cameron Azevedo hauls in a pass from Mission Oak's Daniel Gonzalez for a touchdown against Washington Union during their Central Section Division III high school football semifinal playoff game in Tulare, Calif., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

From 2013-15, McJunkin threw for 5,903 yards while leading the Hawks to a pair of East Yosemite League championships. He is now an assistant coach at College of the Sequoias.

During Mission Oak's playoff run, the Hawks are averaging 36.5 points per game. They enter the program's first regional bowl on a five-game winning streak.

Mission Oak had 11 takeaways during postseason action and is coming off one of its best overall defensive performances in the Hawks' section championship win over Kerman, where they allowed just 14 points.

Hawks senior receiver/cornerback Cameron Azevedo turned in one of the most memorable games in his career in the section title game. He hauled in a season-high seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had four tackles and five pass breakups.

Azevedo leads the Hawks this season with six interceptions.

Rio Hondo Prep is the Southern Section Division 9 champion. The Kares field a stingy defense that is allowing an average of 15.7 points per game.

Rio Hondo Prep is a run-heavy team that has rushed for 3,297 yards and 52 touchdowns this season. The Kares ground attack is spearheaded by sophomore running back Noah Penunuri (1,286 yards rushing, 18 rushing touchdowns).

Times-Delta prediction: Mission Oak 28, Rio Hondo Prep 26

Calpreps.com projection: Mission Oak 31, Rio Hondo Prep 26

Lincoln-San Francisco (9-3) at Strathmore (10-4), 6 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Strathmore is playing in its first state regional bowl game since the 2018 season.

That year, the Spartans defeated Adelanto 28-7 to move on to the state's Division 6-AA championship game before falling 49-0 at Hilmar.

Strathmore has the most history of any Tulare County program in the state playoffs. The Spartans made three straight trips to a state championship game from 2016-18 and became the first Tulare County program to win a state title in 2017 when they topped Orange 31-29 to claim the Division 6-AA state championship.

Besides Strathmore, no other Tulare County school has won a state championship in football, but three teams have a chance this season.

The Spartans host Lincoln on Saturday in the state's Division 7-A north regional title game. This is the lowest division among the state's 15 postseason divisions.

Strathmore running back Jacob Poole gains yardage against Mendota Aztecs in a 2023 Central Section high school football championship game Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Mendota Football Stadium.

Strathmore is on a roll.

The Spartans have won five in a row, including seven of their last eight games. During that run, head coach Jeromy Blackwell's squad has outscored their foes 210-99 while averaging 26.2 points per game. The defense has led the charge during that stretch while allowing just 12.3 points per appearance.

Strathmore senior defensive end Julian Ceballos leads the team with nine sacks. Junior linebacker Abee Hernandez has a team-best 134 tackles.

Offensively, senior Jacob Poole is the featured back with 1,568 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns.

Lincoln has won eight in a row. The Mustangs are a run-first team and are led by senior Jamelle Newman (1,880 yards rushing, 24 rushing touchdowns).

Times-Delta prediction: Strathmore 21, Lincoln 20

Calpreps.com projection: Lincoln 21, Strathmore 20

Times-Delta overall season predictions record: 47-10

