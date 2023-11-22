Tulare County Football: Championship game previews, predictions

Here are the top Tulare County high school football games to watch in the championship round of the 2023 Central Section playoffs (all games are Friday unless noted), plus the Times-Delta's predictions:

No. 2 Lemoore (10-3) at No. 1 Central Valley Christian (12-1), 7 p.m., Cavalier Stadium

This is a rematch of last season’s Central Section Division II championship game.

Lemoore won 62-46 in a shootout.

This year’s section final will not likely feature as many points but should be a tough, hard-nosed battle.

The Tigers field one of the top defenses in Kings and Tulare counties, allowing 16 points per game. That unit is led by senior linebacker Jace Silva (97 tackles, 3.5 sacks), senior nose guard Trevon Gaffney (53 tackles, seven sacks) and senior defensive back Kobe Green (36 tackles, nine interceptions, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles).

Green is one of the top all-around players in the Central Section. He also leads the team with 34 receptions for 506 yards and four receiving touchdowns. In last year’s title game, he had five catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers enter the championship game with three straight wins, beating Justin Garza, Sunnyside and Centennial in the playoffs.

Lemoore is one of the top teams in the section at sacking quarterbacks. The Tigers have registered 42.5 sacks this season.

Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson sheds Tulare Union's Brayden Stevenson while scoring in a CIF Central Section Division II football championship semifinal Friday, November 17, 2023.

Look for CVC to lean on senior star running back Bryson Donelson — who is now Visalia’s all-time, career-leading rusher.

Donelson has surpassed 2,000 yards rushing this season and broke his own school record for most rushing yards in a single game when he exploded for 391 yards and six touchdowns in a postseason win over Tehachapi.

The Fresno State verbal commit ran for 261 yards and scored four total touchdowns against Lemoore last season.

Other Cavalier impact players to watch are senior quarterback Brent Kroeze, junior receiver Gunnar Piepgrass and senior receiver/defensive back Bryce Crook.

Times-Delta prediction: CVC 34, Lemoore 27

Calpreps.com projection: CVC 34, Lemoore 31

No. 5 Kerman (8-5) at No. 3 Mission Oak (8-5), 7 p.m., Bob Mathias Stadium

Kerman and Mission Oak both have a chance to make school history on Friday night — win the program’s first Central Section title in football.

The Hawks host the Lions for the Central Section Division III championship.

Kerman and Mission Oak have a couple of common opponents in CVC and Washington Union. Both went 1-1 against those two foes.

The Lions lost 52-14 to the Cavaliers but beat Washington Union 28-6.

The Hawks fell 64-38 to CVC and defeated the Panthers 39-25.

Mission Oak's Kenny Jackson against Washington Union during their Central Section Division III high school football semifinal playoff game in Tulare, Calif., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Mission Oak is on a four-game winning streak and is averaging 32.4 points per game.

Senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez has been steady for the Hawks all season long. He has thrown for 2,566 yards and 29 touchdowns and also rushed for 424 yards and another 11 scores.

Gonzalez is averaging nearly 202 yards passing per game.

The X-Factor player for this game is Mission Oak senior running Kenny Jackson.

The three-star Division I college recruit leads the Hawks with 630 yards rushing and 44 catches for 668 yards. He has scored a team-high 12 total touchdowns (six rushing, six receiving).

If Kerman keys in on Jackson, look for either junior running back Achilles Sierra or senior receivers Jacob Ramirez and Cameron Azevedo to see the ball coming in their direction.

Ramirez and Azevedo both have seven receiving touchdowns. Sierra has six rushing touchdowns.

The Lions are led by sophomore quarterback Adrian Torres (2,532 yards passing, 21 passing touchdowns), junior running back Julien Velez (816 yards rushing, 11 rushing touchdowns) and senior wideout Adam Delgado (46 catches, 906 yards receiving, 10 receiving touchdowns).

Times-Delta prediction: Mission Oak 32, Kerman 28

Calpreps.com projection: Mission Oak 31, Kerman 28

No. 4 Strathmore (9-4) at No. 3 Mendota (7-6), 7 p.m., Aztec Stadium

Mendota and Strathmore are two of the premier small-school programs in the Central Section.

The Aztecs won back-to-back Central Section Division VI championships in 2011-12 and also captured a Division V section plaque in 2016.

Mendota is the defending Division VI section champion.

Strathmore won three straight Central Section Division VI titles from 2016-18.

This year’s Central Section Division VI championship features two coaching staffs with championship-level experience.

Mendota head coach Beto Mejia is in his 13th season and Strathmore boss Jeromy Blackwell is in year 23.

The Aztecs and Spartans met in the regular season with Mejia’s squad winning 20-0 in Strathmore.

Like CVC and Mission Oak, Strathmore also has a senior veteran at quarterback in Bryson Bias (949 yards passing, 12 passing touchdowns).

The Spartans are a run-heavy team. Senior Jacob Poole leads the way with 1,501 yards rushing and 26 total touchdowns (19 rushing, four receiving, two punt returns, kickoff return).

Strathmore are winners of four straight.

Mendota has two 1,000-yard rushers in junior Jesse Rodriguez (1,315 yards rushing, 13 rushing touchdowns) and senior Donnie Munoz (1,120 yards rushing, 15 rushing touchdowns).

Times-Delta prediction: Mendota 14, Strathmore 13

Calpreps.com projection: Mendota 22, Strathmore 20

Times-Delta overall season predictions record: 45-9

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County Football: Championship game previews, predictions