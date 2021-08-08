Tulare boxer Richard Torrez Jr. wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
CONGRATULATIONS! After an impressive run at this summer's Olympic Games, Tulare native Richard Torres Junior is coming home as a silver medalist in boxing.
