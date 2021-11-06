Tulane vs UCF Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Tulane vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Tulane vs UCF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Tulane (1-7), UCF (5–3)

Tulane vs UCF Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

Is Michael Pratt back?

The starting quarterback practiced this week after being out for the Cincinnati game with a concussion, but he’s still questionable.

The running game was able to pick up the slack a little bit last week, and the defense was able to keep the team in the game until late. Now it all has to work together against a UCF team that’s starting to bounce back a bit.

The Knights don’t have the sure-thing explosion to end this with a huge start. The downfield passing game isn’t as strong, the consistency isn’t there, and …

Why UCF Will Win

Tulane turns the ball over a whole lot.

It gave it up four times against Cincinnati, it has four games this season with four or more giveaways, and UCF might just need a few to be comfortable.

No, Mikey Keene might not be Dillon Gabriel quite yet, but he’s getting better and better with more work. He was sharp against Temple with five touchdown passes, his most accurate day of the season, and he got help from a defense that did its part with a second straight terrific performance after holding Memphis to seven points.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s just not Tulane’s year.

UCF doesn’t have to be spectacular in this.

It can rely on an improving defense that didn’t allow 300 yards in either of the last two games, the decent ground game should be more than serviceable, and there will be chances to come up with enough takeaways to make this comfortable.

Tulane vs UCF Prediction, Lines

UCF 34, Tulane 16

Line: UCF -13, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

