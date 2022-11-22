Tulane vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

Tulane vs Cincinnati Prediction Game Preview

Tulane vs Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Tulane (9-2), Cincinnati (9-2)

Why Tulane Will Win

The running game continues to be amazing.

The Green Wave style of attack does a brilliant job of getting their backs into wide open spaces to come up with big, gashing runs, and now it’s up to Tyjae Spears and QB Michael Pratt to do just enough to keep the Cincinnati defense working.

The Bearcats are solid against the run, but they’ve ben hit for 174 rushing yards or more in four of the last six games. It starts with Tulane trying to set the tone with the ground game, and then it’s up to the defense that’s got a crazy way of being feast-or-famine with takeaways.

There were five takeaways last week against SMU, four against Memphis and two more more in five games. All Tulane needs is one – it’s 7-0 when it forces a turnover, but …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Cincinnati went turnover-free in three of the last four games.

On a roll with three straight wins and in nine of the last ten games, the team has one of the nation’s most disruptive defenses, the offense is consistent through the air, and it figured out its style.

Rely on the defense and great punting game, keep the chains moving just enough to come through when absolutely needed, and rely on the defense some more.

It’s a team that knows how to win. There might be a whole lot of flaws, but keep the score low, get the win.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati is 2-2 when allowing more than 24 points and 7-0 when it allows fewer points. It’s also 5-0 at home.

Tulane has scored fewer than 24 points just once – but that was in the 17-10 win over Kansas State.

The winner is playing for the American Athletic Conference Championship, and the loser has a shot of getting there if UCF loses to USF.

So, most likely, the winner is in, the loser is out.

Cincinnati’s defense will be just a little bit better than Tulane’s offense.

Tulane vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 27, Tulane 24

Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Tulane vs Cincinnati Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

