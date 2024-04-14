Tulane transfer puts Dayton in final five

Apr. 14—Tulane transfer Kolby King put the Dayton Flyers on the list of five programs he's considering.

King announced his final five on Saturday. South Carolina, Butler, Utah and Michigan are also on his list.

King, a 6-foot-2 guard from Pompano Beach, Fla., played his freshman season at Saint John's, averaging limited minutes. He then transferred to Tulane, where he averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

King was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022.

Dayton has three open scholarships on the 2024-25 roster at the moment. Ohio State transfer Zed Key visited campus Friday and Saturday.