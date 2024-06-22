Tulane receives tidal wave of commitments from quality 2025 recruits

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave coaching staff have received one commitment after another from some of the top 2025 in-state prospects.

Here’s the latest:

Ruston’s Joshua Brantley announced his commitment to Tulane Saturday afternoon.

Brantley led the Bearcats to a Division I Non-Select state championship as their starting quarterback. The 6’3, 200-pound athlete plays with 4.5-speed and is projected to be either wide receiver or safety at the college level.

Birmingham, Alabama defensive end Nikolas Alston flipped his commitment from Liberty to Tulane Saturday morning. The 6’3, 260 pound prospect is considered one of the top edge rushers in the class of 2025.

A pair of St. Augustine Purple Knights announced their commitments to the Tulane football program Friday night. Three-star edge rusher Warren Roberts Jr. and three-star offensive lineman Juelz Baptiste plan to play their college ball Uptown.

Roberts is a talented 6’2, 220-pound pass rusher with 4.47 speed. Baptiste is one of the top lineman in the state and stands a stout 6’5, 285 pounds.

The Green Wave have also received commitments from Edna Karr 6’1, three-star wide receiver Oliver Mitchell Jr. and Alabama three-star safety Jotavion Pierce.

Pierce is a 6’1, 190-pound safety that recorded over 100 tackles and 1 interception his junior year at Montgomery Catholic.

