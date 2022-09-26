Tulane RB commit to take official visit to Nebraska

2023 running back recruit Arnold Barnes III will take an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

Barnes committed to Tulane on September 4th, but the Cornhuskers have still recruited him. Barnes received an offer from Nebraska on September 20th.

Barnes attends KIPP Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA. He has been on a tear recently. On September 15th, he had an unbelievable game rushing for 381 yards and six touchdowns. This weekend, he rushed for 147 yards, and he had an 11-yard touchdown reception.

Barnes has also received offers from Charlotte, Idaho, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Tulsa, and Grambling State.

